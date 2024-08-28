Armie Hammer takes his beloved truck on one final roadtrip ahead of ‘a new life’: ‘I will be starting my…’

Armie Hammer, who has moved back to Los Angeles, has revealed that he has to sell his beloved truck due to rising gas prices. In an Instagram video, Hammer revealed that he has now gotten a new apartment in Los Angeles, and has taken the truck he loved on one last roadtrip. The destination is Carmax. Armie Hammer takes his beloved truck on one final roadtrip ahead of ‘a new life’(REUTERS)

“I’ve been back in LA for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself, because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time, and I have loved this truck intensely,” the disgraced actor said of the black vehicle, which can be seen parked in a Carmax parking lot.

“This is not an ad for Carmax,” the Call Me by Your Name actor said. “This is because I am selling my truck.”

“Since being back in LA, I have put about four or five hundred dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore,” he added.

‘Starting my birthday in a new car in a new apartment in a new life in Los Angeles’

Hammer added that he was emotionally attached to the truck as he has “taken it camping and across country multiple times and on long road trips.” He also revealed that this was the truck in which he brought his children home from the hospital after they were born.

“But ya know what? That’s okay,” Hammer said. “That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably going to put about 10 bucks a gas in it a month and this is it.”

“So I have to clean all of this stuff out you know all kinds of s–t. But that’s okay,” he added.

Hammer said that his decision to sell the truck was connected to his 38th birthday on Wednesday, August 28. “I will be starting my birthday in a new car in a new apartment in a new life in Los Angeles,” he said.

The Death on the Nile actor added that his children are “not happy” about him selling the truck as they have various memories tied to it. But two things Hammer is now planning to focus on are, “Parking is gonna be easier, and gas is gonna be cheaper.”