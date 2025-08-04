Did Lil Tay break OnlyFans record with $1M claim in 3 hours? ‘The youngest flexer of the century’ creates online uproar

Lil Tay, the social media star who has been dubbed “the youngest flexer of the century,” claims to have made nearly one million dollars in three hours after opening an account on OnlyFans. Lil Tay told her 2.3 million followers about the launch and that the content was made just after her 18th birthday on July 29.

“$1M in 3 hours 🤩 we broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record 🥰🥰🥰 come see content I took of myself at 12:01AM on my 18th BDAY😳 ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs,” Lil Tay told her 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

‘Not bad for 3 hours…’ Lil Tay posts milestone video

Lil Tay celebrated her achievement with a video posted on August 3 that said, “$1 million in a couple hours.” “I'm still the youngest one doing it for all the grown ass haters who've been hating since I was nine years old, look at me now,” she stated.

In the video, she included a snapshot that claimed to indicate platform earnings of $1,024,298.09—from subscriptions, tips, and messages. “Not bad for 3 hours. We broke the f*ck out of that OnlyFans record,” the post stated.

Lil Tay faces backlash

Tay's assertion generated a lot of discussion online. Social media users speculated that the numbers were exaggerated to garner greater attention, casting doubt on their veracity. Others were alarmed by Lil Tay's appearance on a site known for its graphic sexual content and the rapid growth of the platform.

“Sold her soul the second she turned 18...,” one person commented.

“Unfortunately this just says a lot about society,” another user said.

“You could’ve just made music. This is ridiculous,” a third user chimed in.

Others compared it to Bhad Bhabie, another teenage viral celebrity who debuted a similar project on her 18th birthday and claimed similar outcomes.

Tay has previously criticized Bhad Bhabie in public posts, indicating their well-known rivalry.

Who is Lil Tay?

Lil Tay first gained notoriety online in 2018, when she claimed to be nine years old and referred to herself as the “youngest flexer of the century” by posting videos boasting about her supposed fortune.

One previous video, for example, showed her claiming to own a red Mercedes Benz, even though her feet were too short to reach the accelerators. “This s**t cost me 200,000. I’m only 9 years old. I ain’t got no license, but I still drive this sports car b**ch. Your favorite rapper ain’t doing it like Lil Tay,” she wrote.