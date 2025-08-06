Pedro Pascal is finally responding to those raising suspicion about his ‘too nice to be real’ self

Another week, another discourse on the internet's love-hate relationship with Pedro Pascal. Hollywood's busiest actor and latest heartthrob was hit with an unexplained wave of hate over the last two weeks. People bombarded his posts and any posts at all about him with ‘suspicious James Doakes’ memes, insinuating that there is something wrong about Pedro, something they just can't prove yet. Pedro Pascal taking down one hater at a time with his comments on Instagram.

Now, looks like even Pedro has had enough of it.

All aboard the Pedro hate-train?

People have been posting Detective James Doakes memes on Pedro's posts by the thousands. Doakes is a character on the hit thriller series Dexter, who is always on the serial killer's tail, suspicious of his daytime, charming persona but unable to put his finger on what exactly is wrong about him. Suspicious Ned Flanders and Philip Fry also made their way to Pedro's IG posts.

On Tuesday, Pedro took to Instagram to share a post about new movie Sand Mama, asking fans to watch it too. “Sand Mama premieres TODAY on @filmshortage. Written & Directed by my BFF Catherine Loerke @catalonius and starring Tony Winner @miriamsilverman. Watch it, it’s beautiful,” he wrote. Fans were excited to have a movie recommendation from their favourite star but the post invited a few haters too with their ‘suspicious’ GIFs.

Actor responds to the GIFs

This time, however, Pedro did not ignore them. Under multiple GIF comments of Detective Doakes, Pedro left kiss emojis, heart emojis and even asked one ‘C’mere hug it out'. A person asked him for a million dollars and Pedro replied, “Venmo?”

Check out the responses:

Pedro Pascal 'ending haters' with kindness.

While Pedro kept his responses concise, his fans defended him with long paragraphs. “Ending the incels one comment at a time, diva behaviour only,” wrote a fan. “All these little boys mad you’re stealing their girls without even trying, keep your head up kingggg,” wrote another person.

“The funniest part is the people commenting nasty things are literally camped out on your account watching your next move. You’re still the star of their show,” wrote another.

What is behind all the hate?

The hate for Pedro began suddenly, after the promotional rounds for his latest movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. During the interviews, Pedro and co-star Vanessa Kirby would be found hugging and touching each other for comfort, which many gave a less-than wholesome spin to. Pedro has previously spoken about his anxiety issues and how he often depends on his co-stars to comfort him. But the ‘haters’ were not buying any of it.

A few theories also suggest that the hate began mostly after Pedro spoke strongly against Harry Potter writer JK Rowling, calling her a ‘heinous loser’ for supporting U.K. Supreme Court judgment that ruled trans women should not be recognized as women. Pedro's sister is also a transwoman.

Regardless, the love for Pedro among his fans is still strong. He is among the busiest actors in Hollywood, who was seen this year in Fantastic Four, The Last of US Season 2, Materialists and Eddington.