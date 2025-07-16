Baby elephants slip, slide, splash with joy as rain turns ground into muddy playground. Watch

A heartwarming video capturing baby elephants slipping, sliding, and gleefully playing in the mud has brought smiles to many across the internet. Shared by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, the video beautifully showcases the pure joy of the young elephants as they embrace the magic of the monsoon in full swing. A heartwarming clip of elephants playing in the mud went viral.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The video, posted on Instagram, features baby elephants Cha Ba, Pyi Mai, and Bun Ma frolicking in a rain-soaked patch of land, turning the muddy terrain into their personal playground. With trunks swinging and ears flapping, the baby elephants can be seen tumbling and rolling in the soft earth, revelling in the moment. The caption reads, "Rain turns the land into a joyful playground for baby elephants. Baby Cha Ba, baby Pyi Mai and Bun Ma."

Watch the clip here:

Captured innocence, shared happiness

The clip, which has garnered over 23k views so far. Their carefree antics and playful energy have left viewers smiling, reminding us of the pure joy found in nature’s simplest moments.

Viewers left delighted

Reactions poured in from users, with many expressing how the video brightened their day. One viewer commented, "I love to watch them play in the mud. They obviously love slipping and sliding in it also. Adorable." Another shared, "Happy babies!" capturing the essence of the scene in two simple words.

Someone else noted, "Nothing better than playing with your mates in the mud... as these joyful babies can attest!" echoing the universal joy of companionship and freedom. "This put a much needed smile on my face today! Thank you," said another viewer, while someone affectionately added, "You can see the smile on their faces."

Another said, "I love to watch them play – it melts my heart."