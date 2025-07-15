Elephant caresses caretaker’s head with trunk as she sings lullaby in heartwarming video. Watch

Elephants, renowned for their intelligence, deep emotional bonds, and gentle nature, continue to demonstrate just how affectionate and emotionally aware they truly are. A recent viral video beautifully captures this heartwarming connection between human and animal, leaving the internet deeply moved. An elephant was seen fondly caressing a caretaker’s head with its trunk while she sang.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The touching moment was shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, the founder of the Save Elephant Foundation. In the clip, Chailert is seen singing a soft lullaby to an elephant that is calmly standing beside her. As her voice gently fills the air, the elephant lovingly wraps its trunk around her head, caressing her as if acknowledging the comfort of the song.

Chailert simply captioned the video: “Lullaby time.”

Watch the clip here:

Viewers moved by the display of affection

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 324k views and has received an outpouring of heartwarming reactions from viewers.

“Only pure love can create such a moment,” commented one user, visibly moved by the video. Another added, “This brought tears to my eyes. Elephants are so deeply emotional.” A third person wrote, “The way the elephant touches her head… it’s like a blessing.”

Someone else shared, “This is what true care and compassion looks like. No chains, no cruelty. Just love.” Another reaction read, “What a beautiful soul this caretaker has. You can feel the trust.”

“Absolutely divine,” commented a viewer. “I wish all animals were treated this way.”

Another said, “This made my heart so full. Animals understand far more than we give them credit for.”

One user pointed out, “That elephant feels safe, truly safe. You can’t fake that kind of trust.”

“I want to be there, in that peaceful world of song and elephants,” said another.

And someone else summed it up perfectly: “This is why I follow this account. Humanity needs more of this.”