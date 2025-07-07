Elephants 'sing' along as caretaker serenades them in heartwarming viral video: 'My best moments'

A touching video featuring elephants and their caretaker has captured widespread attention on the internet. Shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation in Thailand, the clip offers a heartfelt glimpse into the deep emotional bond between humans and animals. A touching video showed elephants bonding with their caretaker.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The video captures two elephants standing closely beside Chailert, who is seated calmly on a mound of dirt under a simple shelter. One of the elephants gently extends its trunk, lightly brushing her in an affectionate gesture. As she sings a gentle tune, the elephants appear to respond in their own way—somewhat vocalising, seemingly joining her in a chorus of calm.

Watch the clip here:

“Their happiness is my happiness too”

Posting the clip on Instagram, Chailert wrote, “Many people ask me how I know what elephants need. The simple answer is this: just listen to your heart. Their basic needs are no different from ours—they want to live safely, be well fed, and feel happy.”

She continued with a powerful message: “If humans can break down the wall of belief that we are superior to animals, that animals exist to serve us, and instead choose to live together peacefully, we will begin to see the profound beauty in them. Happiness and peace can be found anywhere, if we open our hearts.”

Reflecting on the moment in the video, Chailert added, “You can see how much elephants enjoy being sung to. They feel happy and relaxed, and sometimes even sing along. My best moments are when I’m surrounded by elephants—my family, whom I love deeply. Every day, I spend time with them, learning what they need. These are the most peaceful and joyful times for me. Because their happiness is my happiness too.”

Social media reacts with love

The video has garnered over 141,000 views and has prompted numerous heartfelt comments from viewers. One viewer commented, “This is the most peaceful thing I’ve seen all day.” Another shared, “She treats them like her own children. Absolutely beautiful.”

A third person wrote, “This just made me cry. The love is real.” Someone else added, “We don’t deserve animals.” Another user said, “This is pure magic.” One person remarked, “You can feel the connection.” Yet another added, “Thank you for giving them the life they deserve.” And one more shared, “This gave me goosebumps. Elephants are truly special.”