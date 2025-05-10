Elephants lovingly shield caretaker from rain in viral video: 'Don’t worry, everything will be okay'

A heart-melting video capturing the tender bond between two elephants and their caretaker has captured widespread attention on the internet, reminding viewers of the profound emotional depth these magnificent animals possess. Two elephants shielded their caretaker from rain in a heartwarming video.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

Shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation in Thailand, the video depicts a touching moment during a rainstorm, where two elephants — Chaba and Thong Ae — huddle close to shield their caretaker from the pouring rain. The footage, posted on Chailert’s account, has amassed over 3.1 million views and continues to touch hearts on internet.

“In the video, as the thunderstorm rolled in, Chaba and Thong Ae instinctively moved closer—trying to shield me from the rain with their bodies,” wrote Chailert in the caption. “When I put on my raincoat, Chaba gently checked on me, touching me with her trunk, and then gave me a sweet trunk kiss—as if to say, ‘Don’t worry, everything will be okay.’”

More than just companionship

Chailert’s caption eloquently conveys the emotional intelligence of elephants and their capacity for empathy: “Elephants are deeply emotional beings. Their love and concern extend beyond their herd. If they trust and care for someone, they welcome that person as one of their own.”

She continues, “If we humans could truly open our hearts and see elephants as fellow beings—not as animals, but as lives equal to our own—we would discover the gentle, sincere beauty they carry. Through their expressions, we witness the true meaning of pure love—a love without conditions, full of empathy, and offered with the deepest sincerity.”

Internet responds with overwhelming love

The online response has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers pouring into the comments to express their awe. Many described the elephants’ behaviour as “unbelievably sweet” and “beautiful beyond words.” Some users shared personal experiences with elephants, while others marvelled at their intelligence and emotional depth. A few even admitted the video brought them to tears, while others simply wrote, “This is love,” and “Humbling.”