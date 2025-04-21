Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baby elephant finds joy in sliding down hill, internet melts over the adorable moment. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 21, 2025 01:55 PM IST

An old clip that resurfaced on X shows a baby elephant sliding down a hill.

An old video of a baby elephant gleefully sliding down a muddy hill is once again winning hearts across the internet. Originally filmed in 2017, the video recently resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and has captured the attention of animal lovers with its wholesome and joyful content.

An old video of a baby elephant sliding down a hill resurfaced on X.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)
An old video of a baby elephant sliding down a hill resurfaced on X.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Is the viral video of a ‘dancing’ elephant delightful or disturbing sign of stress?)

According to a Daily Mail report, the charming clip was recorded at the Yunnan Asian Elephant Rescue Centre in China’s Yunnan Province, near the border with Myanmar. The video shows the young elephant playfully wandering through the forest before coming across a gentle slope. Rather than walking down, the elephant makes a delightfully cheeky decision — it drops to its knees and slides down the hill, clearly enjoying every second of the adventure.

Despite its hefty size, the little elephant slides smoothly and gracefully down the terrain, prompting laughter and awe from viewers. The footage, humorous and heartwarming in equal measure, reminds us all of the carefree joy of childhood — even in the animal kingdom.

The video was reshared by the account Nature is Amazing and has since garnered over 220k views on X.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the elephant’s innocent antics, with many expressing how the video lifted their spirits.

In the comments section, users shared their heartwarming reactions. One user wrote, “This is the kind of content we need more of—pure, unfiltered joy.” Another commented, “If this doesn’t make you smile, I don’t know what will.” A third joked, “Me heading into the weekend like…”

(Also read: Elephant returns kid's shoe that fell into its enclosure: 'Humans should take notes')

A few viewers related to the elephant’s playful energy, saying, “That’s me when I find a downhill path during a hike.” Others simply praised the cuteness, calling the video “adorable,” “a serotonin booster,” and “the best thing on the internet today.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Baby elephant finds joy in sliding down hill, internet melts over the adorable moment. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On