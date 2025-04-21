Baby elephant finds joy in sliding down hill, internet melts over the adorable moment. Watch

An old video of a baby elephant gleefully sliding down a muddy hill is once again winning hearts across the internet. Originally filmed in 2017, the video recently resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and has captured the attention of animal lovers with its wholesome and joyful content. An old video of a baby elephant sliding down a hill resurfaced on X.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

According to a Daily Mail report, the charming clip was recorded at the Yunnan Asian Elephant Rescue Centre in China’s Yunnan Province, near the border with Myanmar. The video shows the young elephant playfully wandering through the forest before coming across a gentle slope. Rather than walking down, the elephant makes a delightfully cheeky decision — it drops to its knees and slides down the hill, clearly enjoying every second of the adventure.

Despite its hefty size, the little elephant slides smoothly and gracefully down the terrain, prompting laughter and awe from viewers. The footage, humorous and heartwarming in equal measure, reminds us all of the carefree joy of childhood — even in the animal kingdom.

The video was reshared by the account Nature is Amazing and has since garnered over 220k views on X.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the elephant’s innocent antics, with many expressing how the video lifted their spirits.

In the comments section, users shared their heartwarming reactions. One user wrote, “This is the kind of content we need more of—pure, unfiltered joy.” Another commented, “If this doesn’t make you smile, I don’t know what will.” A third joked, “Me heading into the weekend like…”

A few viewers related to the elephant’s playful energy, saying, “That’s me when I find a downhill path during a hike.” Others simply praised the cuteness, calling the video “adorable,” “a serotonin booster,” and “the best thing on the internet today.”