Is the viral video of a ‘dancing’ elephant delightful or disturbing sign of stress?

A heartwarming video of an elephant seemingly ‘dancing’ has taken social media by storm, amassing 1.6 million views. Reportedly, the incident occurred when Guruvayur Temple in Kerala gifted a baby elephant to Thiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu. The clip, shared with the caption “He enjoys dancing,” has delighted countless viewers who believe the elephant is joyfully swaying. Many were enthralled by the endearing sight, readily embracing it as a light-hearted moment of an elephant dancing with abandon. However, experts provide a more nuanced interpretation, warning that this behaviour may actually be a manifestation of stress rather than joy, with the animal possibly resorting to repetitive movements as a coping mechanism for anxiety or boredom. The video amassed more than a million views.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Experts weigh in: A sign of stress, not joy?

Earlier, another viral video showed an elephant seemingly joining two women performing Bharatanatyam, swaying rhythmically behind them. Experts, including Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, warn that what appears to be dancing may actually be stereotypical behaviour—a sign of stress in elephants. According to research, elephants often display head bobbing and rhythmic swaying when experiencing fear, anxiety, or boredom.

“That elephant is stressed. It is not a sign of dancing but stress,” Kaswan wrote in response to the clip. “We need not to humanise animals," he added.

"When the cause is fear, the swaying is fast and exaggerated, whereas boredom-induced bobbing is slower and rhythmic," the study noted. This repetitive movement serves as a self-soothing mechanism by releasing endorphins to calm the elephant.

Experts stress that while humans may meditate or exercise to combat stress, elephants engage in such stereotypical behaviour as their natural coping method.

