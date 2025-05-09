Heart-stopping moment as elephant charges at man on bike, he dodges just in time: 'Nice escaping mate'

In a gripping and now-viral video, Canadian travel content creator Nolan Saumure documented a surprising roadside encounter with a wild elephant, highlighting both the unpredictability of wildlife and the casual bravery of modern-day adventurers. The incident, captured in the forests of India, has quickly garnered attention on social media for its mix of humour, tension, and raw reality. The elephant remained indifferent towards the 1st rider. (Instagram/@yaboyseal)

The video opens with Saumure riding his scooter along a quiet forest road when he comes across a massive elephant standing calmly in the middle of the path. As he slows down, he speaks playfully to the animal, saying, “Why are you chilling on the road, sir?”

However, the mood shifts when another scooter rider appears in the frame. Upon spotting the elephant, the second rider halts a few metres away, seemingly unsure of how to proceed. That pause proves to be the trigger. The elephant, disturbed by the sudden stop or perhaps sensing unease, abruptly charges toward the rider. In a split-second reaction, the man turns his scooter and escapes, narrowly avoiding what could have been a dangerous situation.

“You don’t have to stop,” Saumure calls out in the background, hinting that the sudden halt may have provoked the elephant’s response.

‘No one gave me this instruction,’ says the rider.

The video, which Saumure captioned, “I almost got my friend ended by an elephant,” has gone viral, with many taking to the comments section.

The exact location of the video is not clear, but the number plate on the bike suggests it may have been filmed in Uttar Pradesh.

One commenter remarked, “Caucasian people are so chill and adventurous that's the reason they discovered 90% of the world by exploring and taking risks,” sparking a wider discussion around travel culture, risk-taking, and the thrill of exploration.

Nolan Saumure, who hails from rural Ontario, Canada, is known for documenting unconventional travel experiences across Asia. His content often features remote landscapes, spontaneous interactions, and wildlife moments that blur the line between danger and discovery.

