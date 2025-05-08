After 10 years of searching, man finds rare board game in charity shop for 210

Josh Wright, a dedicated bargain hunter with a passion for retro board games, struck gold during a routine visit to a charity shop. After spending ten years scouring car boot sales and second-hand stores, he finally came across a game he had long been searching for, Escape From Atlantis, priced at just £2 (approximately ₹210). The game in question was originally released by Parker Brothers in 1982.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Sharing his find on TikTok, Josh expressed his excitement in real-time while browsing the board game section at the St Elizabeth Hospice Retail Centre. Holding up the box, he exclaimed, "No way. I've been looking for this game... £2. Escape From Atlantis — I have to pick that up."

Clearly elated, he added, "What a find, it's from the 70s and it's coming home with me. I'm buzzing with that."

After making his purchase, Josh revealed how close he had come to paying significantly more online. "I've literally been looking for this game for 10 years. Recently I was very tempted to buy it on eBay — it sells for around £50 to £60 ( ₹5,300 to ₹6,400) on there. But thankfully I stopped myself from buying it. Now at £2 in a charity shop I'm still shocked I found it."

The game in question, Escape From Atlantis, was originally released by Parker Brothers in 1982 under the title Survive! Escape From Atlantis in the United States. It was later introduced to the UK market in 1986 by Waddington’s. Contrary to Josh’s belief that it was a 70s game, the version he found dates back to the mid-80s.

According to Board Game Geek, Escape From Atlantis challenges players to rescue their Atlantean Tribesmen as an island made of 37 hex-shaped tiles gradually sinks into the ocean. Players navigate toward safety by swimming, catching rides on dolphins, or using boats, all while avoiding deadly sea creatures like sharks, sea monsters, and octopuses.

Josh isn’t done yet. He told his followers that he’s still hunting for two more games on his “thrifting bucket list”, The Lost Valley of Dinosaurs and Escape From Frankenstein.

Social media users quickly chimed in with nostalgic memories and shared excitement. "I loved that game!" wrote one user. Another commented, "I had that game, loved it." A third added, "Major find in the Atlantis." While one person even said, "I have that Frankenstein game. Great game."

A quick look at eBay listings confirms that Josh’s excitement was justified, recent sales of Escape From Atlantis have reached nearly £70 ( ₹7,500), making his £2 score not just sentimental but a serious steal.

