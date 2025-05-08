'She's my idol': Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's brother praises her powerful message on Operation Sindoor

The brother of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who led the media briefing on Operation Sindoor, shared a heartfelt message praising his sister’s role in representing the nation. He added that through her powerful words, India delivered a firm and unmistakable message to Pakistan. Mohammed Sanjay Qureshi called Colonel Sofiya Qureshi his idol.(X/@ani, ANI)

Calling her his idol, Mohammed Sanjay Qureshi told news agency ANI that Indians had been waiting for the Pahalgam terror attack to be avenged. He added that he was proud to see his elder sister be the one to inform the nation about the success of the mission.

“She is my idol. We were pleasantly surprised that someon from my family got such a big opportunity. Islam teaches us that to lay down your life for your country is the biggest sacrifice one can make. My family has been a part of the Indian armed forces for decades. My grandfather, father, and now my sister have fought to protect India,” he said.

Who is Colonel Sofiya Qureshi?

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, took centre stage as they addressed the media to inform the nation about the Indian Army's successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

“During Operation Sindoor, no military installations were targeted in Pakistan. The chosen terror sites were based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism,” said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Born in 1974 in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Col Qureshi followed in her family's footsteps and joined the Indian Army after completing a Master’s degree in Biochemistry in 1997. Her grandfather was a religious teacher in the army, according to a statement issued by the Gujarat government.

She began her military journey with the Indian Army Corps of Signals in 1999. In 2016, she made headlines as the first woman officer to command a multinational military exercise.

She also played a key role during Operation Parakram along the Punjab border in the aftermath of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Her exemplary service during that high-stakes operation earned her a prestigious Commendation Card from the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C).