Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden cat in this mind-bending image?

Love playing hide and seek? This optical illusion challenge might prove to be a daunting task for even the pro players. A daily dose of such fun games is all you need to challenge your brain and eyes. Counted among the top trends on the internet, such viral puzzles make people aware of their visual abilities by testing their observational skills. Optical illusion: A black cat is hidden somewhere in the image.(Reddit)

Optical illusions are famous for cleverly using colors and patterns to come up with deceptive images that go on to play tricks with the brain. While finding answers to these well-crafted illusions, it is quite normal for players to perceive something that is totally opposite or different from the actual reality. Forcing players to think beyond the obvious, such games provide critical insights into visual abilities and help in improving intelligence quotient and focus.

Let's find out how many are able to solve the viral puzzle.

Optical illusion: Spot the cat

On Reddit, a person with the username Academic-Raspberry36 has shared an image on the subreddit ‘Find the Sniper,’ asking people to locate the hidden cat in it.

At first sight, people see multiple objects, including construction equipment and a briefcase. However, hidden somewhere in the viral image is a cat.

Users have been asked to spot the "naughty kitty" in the viral post.

While trying to spot the cat, pay extra attention to various corners and objects in the image, since the animal appears to be hiding somewhere in it.

The image has already left many people scratching their heads, as people spent several minutes and still were unable to spot the cat.

Optical illusion: Answer

Those who have identified the cat in the image certainly have sharp vision and brilliant observational skills. But there is no need to worry if you were unable to spot the canine.

In the comments section of the post, several users shared the answer.

"Slightly above dead center, behind the vent support," one person wrote.

Another one added, "Follow the joist from the light. Where the ductwork is connected to the beam there is a small space. A sneaky fellow is staring at you from there."

Optical illusions engage the brain's visual perception and make us pay attention to subtle hints.

FAQs

What is the challenge in the optical illusion?

Viewers need to spot a hidden cat in the image.

What makes this illusion difficult?

The cat is hiding behind the vent support, and people only get to see its face.

Why solve optical illusions?

Solving such challenges allows us to test our concentration, pattern recognition as well as attention to detail.