ChatGPT 5 vs 4: Here are key features and pricing differences between OpenAI models

OpenAI officially launched GPT-5 on Thursday, describing it as its most powerful and capable artificial intelligence model to date. The next-generation model is now available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free tier, and introduced a range of improvements over GPT-4, particularly in areas like reasoning, responsiveness, and safety, according to CNBC. Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)(AP)

The rollout is significant to OpenAI’s accessibility strategy, with free users now gaining access to a reasoning-capable model for the first time.

Advanced reasoning and safer outputs

One of the most notable differences between GPT-5 and GPT-4 is the model's enhanced reasoning capability. OpenAI said GPT-5 has been trained to ‘think’ before responding, engaging in internal chains of thought to generate more accurate and context-aware answers.

GPT-5, according to CNBC, fabricates less information compared to GPT-4. The model has been trained to recognize when a task is incomplete, avoid speculation, and clearly explain its limitations. This reduces hallucinations and improves transparency. In cases of potentially risky queries, GPT-5 uses a new technique called ‘safe completions’ which offers high-level answers within secure boundaries without entirely refusing to respond.

Michelle Pokrass, a post-training lead at OpenAI, told the outlet that the focus was on reducing unsupported claims while making the model more helpful and clear.

Performance across domains

GPT-5 is also significantly faster than GPT-4, OpenAI said. The model does not excel in writing, coding, education and healthcare-related use cases.

During a demonstration, GPT-5 was asked to build a French-learning web app with flashcards and quizzes based solely on a written prompt. Within seconds, the model generated fully functional applications with different themes, which showcased its improved design and development abilities.

New tools and broader access

Unlike previous versions, GPT-5 integrates every major OpenAI tool. Users can now access web search, image generation, voice capabilities, and advanced creative tools like Canvas within the same interface. GPT-5 is also being deployed across Microsoft products like Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.

Additionally, three model variants are available via OpenAI’s API: GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, and GPT-5-nano, designed for different performance and cost requirements.

Expanded access across pricing tiers

The GPT-5 is currently accessible to all tiers of usage. Free-tier people have access to GPT-5 until they hit the limits of usage; afterward, they shall be entitled to GPT-5 mini. Plus-tier users enjoy higher caps on usage, while unlimited access to GPT-5 Pro is given to Pro-tier users. Also, API access is available for developers, the CNBC report added.

According to the developer launch blog, GPT-5 will cost developers using the API $1.25/1M to input tokens and $10/1M to output tokens. “GPT-5 mini is priced at $0.25/1M input tokens and $2/1M output tokens, and GPT-5 nano is priced at $0.05/1M input tokens and $0.40/1M output tokens,” it adds. For comparison, developers often use Gemini 2.5 Flash and Flash-Lite since it’s so cheap: GPT-5 nano is now cheaper.

FAQs

What is GPT-5?

GPT-5 is OpenAI’s latest large language model, offering improved reasoning, speed, and safety over previous versions. It supports text, coding, search, image, and voice-based tasks with higher accuracy and reliability.

How does GPT-5 differ from previous models like GPT-4?

GPT-5 features better logical reasoning, faster performance, lower hallucination rates, safer outputs, and a more human-like conversational style. It also integrates multiple tools in a unified experience.

What are the pricing tiers for GPT-5?

GPT-5 is available to Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users. Free users get limited access to GPT-5 and GPT-5 mini. Plus users have higher limits, while Pro users receive unlimited use and access to GPT-5 Pro.

What new features does GPT-5 introduce?

GPT-5 introduces safe completions, advanced reasoning, access to all OpenAI tools (including image generation and web browsing), and improved app development capabilities.

How can I access GPT-5?

You can access GPT-5 through ChatGPT at chat.openai.com. The model is available across all account tiers and also through API integration for developers.