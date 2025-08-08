Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

ChatGPT 5 vs 4: Here are key features and pricing differences between OpenAI models

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 12:07 am IST

OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5, introduces advanced reasoning, safer responses, and greater usability across all tiers, marking a significant upgrade over GPT-4.

OpenAI officially launched GPT-5 on Thursday, describing it as its most powerful and capable artificial intelligence model to date. The next-generation model is now available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free tier, and introduced a range of improvements over GPT-4, particularly in areas like reasoning, responsiveness, and safety, according to CNBC.

Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)(AP)
Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)(AP)

The rollout is significant to OpenAI’s accessibility strategy, with free users now gaining access to a reasoning-capable model for the first time.

Advanced reasoning and safer outputs

One of the most notable differences between GPT-5 and GPT-4 is the model's enhanced reasoning capability. OpenAI said GPT-5 has been trained to ‘think’ before responding, engaging in internal chains of thought to generate more accurate and context-aware answers.

GPT-5, according to CNBC, fabricates less information compared to GPT-4. The model has been trained to recognize when a task is incomplete, avoid speculation, and clearly explain its limitations. This reduces hallucinations and improves transparency. In cases of potentially risky queries, GPT-5 uses a new technique called ‘safe completions’ which offers high-level answers within secure boundaries without entirely refusing to respond.

Michelle Pokrass, a post-training lead at OpenAI, told the outlet that the focus was on reducing unsupported claims while making the model more helpful and clear.

Performance across domains

GPT-5 is also significantly faster than GPT-4, OpenAI said. The model does not excel in writing, coding, education and healthcare-related use cases.

During a demonstration, GPT-5 was asked to build a French-learning web app with flashcards and quizzes based solely on a written prompt. Within seconds, the model generated fully functional applications with different themes, which showcased its improved design and development abilities.

Also read: OpenAI introduces free customizable AI models: Price, features and more

New tools and broader access

Unlike previous versions, GPT-5 integrates every major OpenAI tool. Users can now access web search, image generation, voice capabilities, and advanced creative tools like Canvas within the same interface. GPT-5 is also being deployed across Microsoft products like Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.

Additionally, three model variants are available via OpenAI’s API: GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, and GPT-5-nano, designed for different performance and cost requirements.

Expanded access across pricing tiers

The GPT-5 is currently accessible to all tiers of usage. Free-tier people have access to GPT-5 until they hit the limits of usage; afterward, they shall be entitled to GPT-5 mini. Plus-tier users enjoy higher caps on usage, while unlimited access to GPT-5 Pro is given to Pro-tier users. Also, API access is available for developers, the CNBC report added.

According to the developer launch blog, GPT-5 will cost developers using the API $1.25/1M to input tokens and $10/1M to output tokens. “GPT-5 mini is priced at $0.25/1M input tokens and $2/1M output tokens, and GPT-5 nano is priced at $0.05/1M input tokens and $0.40/1M output tokens,” it adds. For comparison, developers often use Gemini 2.5 Flash and Flash-Lite since it’s so cheap: GPT-5 nano is now cheaper.

FAQs

What is GPT-5?

GPT-5 is OpenAI’s latest large language model, offering improved reasoning, speed, and safety over previous versions. It supports text, coding, search, image, and voice-based tasks with higher accuracy and reliability.

How does GPT-5 differ from previous models like GPT-4?

GPT-5 features better logical reasoning, faster performance, lower hallucination rates, safer outputs, and a more human-like conversational style. It also integrates multiple tools in a unified experience.

What are the pricing tiers for GPT-5?

GPT-5 is available to Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users. Free users get limited access to GPT-5 and GPT-5 mini. Plus users have higher limits, while Pro users receive unlimited use and access to GPT-5 Pro.

What new features does GPT-5 introduce?

GPT-5 introduces safe completions, advanced reasoning, access to all OpenAI tools (including image generation and web browsing), and improved app development capabilities.

How can I access GPT-5?

You can access GPT-5 through ChatGPT at chat.openai.com. The model is available across all account tiers and also through API integration for developers.

News / Trending / US / ChatGPT 5 vs 4: Here are key features and pricing differences between OpenAI models
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On