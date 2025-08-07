In a ‘major upgrade’, Sam Altman's OpenAI launches ChatGPT-5

Sam Altman's OpenAI on Thursday launched ChatGPT-5, a more powerful version of the artificial intelligence model. The CEO described it as ‘very smart, intuitive, and fast’. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that for the first time, "it really feels like talking to an expert in any topic.”(AFP)

In a post on X, Altman said that GPT-5 is an integrated model, which means "no more model switcher and it decides when it needs to think harder or not".

"It is very smart, intuitive, and fast. It is available to everyone, including the free tier, with reasoning!" he added.

GPT-5 is designed to be better capable of coding and creative writing as well as reasoning with complex queries. The OpenAI CEO said that the new version will be rolled out to ChatGPT free, plus, pro, and team users on Thursday, whereas enterprise and education users will receive it next week.

Altman said that making GPT-5 available in the free tier is a big deal to OpenAI, as it provides everyone with PhD-level intelligence. He said that users will get much higher rate limits, while pro users get GPT-5 pro; "really smart!"

The OpenAI CEO said that GPT-5 is by far the company's "most reliable and factual model ever".

Nick Turley, who runs the ChatGPT team, said that the new model is quicker to respond to users, and is better at answering queries and also makes things up less often than prior models. "When you’re talking to this thing, it feels just a little bit more natural,” Turley was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

With GPT-5, ChatGPT can also determine when to spend more time thinking about a user's query and how much time to devote to doing so, OpenAI said.

Sam Altman explains GPT-5 features

OpenAI chief Sam Altman said that ChatGPT-5 can explain complex concepts by making something interactive, churning out hundreds of lines of code in a couple of minutes.

He said that GPT-5 is also much better at writing. "For example, here is GPT-4o writing a eulogy for our previous models (which we are sunsetting) vs GPT-5," he added while posting an image of the two versions.