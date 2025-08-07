Optical Illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the hidden cat in ten seconds

Optical illusions are a perfect way for people to test not just their vision but also their intellect, which has caused them to go viral. A new challenge has been gaining popularity on the subreddit ‘Find the Sniper,’ wherein users are urged to find a hidden cat. Can you spot the hidden cat in the picture?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

At first sight, the picture seems like an ordinary domestic scene. It is a suburban home backyard with a neatly maintained grass lawn. There is a cat somewhere within the photo, perfectly camouflaged, leading to confusion and amusement. You have just 10 seconds to spot the cat. Are you up for the challenge?

Optical illusion: The challenge

With the challenge labelled ‘medium’, there were many users who could spot the cat rather easily. However, some still struggled to find the cat. Uploaded to Reddit by user Bitter Tax 1462, the original poster challenged users to find the cat.

The image features a concrete sidewalk along the left side of the photo with a mix of grass and fallen leaves on the right side of the sidewalk. There is also a small tree with no leaves in front of the fence and a small staircase.

Optical illusion: What to look out for?

When trying to spot the hidden cat in this viral optical illusion, pay attention to unusual textures or shapes that stand out, such as a patch of fur or a pair of ears. Look closely at the edges of flower beds and along fences where shadows may help conceal the cat.

Optical illusion: The solution

Have you found the cat yet? If not, here’s a little hint: glance at the area near the small staircase.

Still struggling? Here is the solution: Look to the right, behind the stump, almost near the sidewalk, is the cat lying down and gazing at the viewer.

Why are we obsessed with optical illusions?

Optical illusions like this one do more than entertain. They engage our brain’s visual perception by forcing us to filter out unnecessary details and focus on subtle hints.

Experts said optical illusions like this work because they challenge a person’s usual way of processing scenes.

FAQs:

Q1: Where was the hidden cat optical illusion originally posted?

A: The image was shared on Reddit, specifically on the subreddit ‘Find the Sniper’, by a user named BitterTax1462.

Q2: What is the challenge in the image?

A: Viewers are asked to spot a hidden cat in a seemingly ordinary backyard photo, camouflaged so well that it's hard to notice at first glance. The challenge is to do it in under 10 seconds.

Q3: What makes this illusion difficult?

A: The cat’s colouring blends into the dry grass and shaded areas, making it difficult to distinguish from the surroundings. The background is clutter-free and natural-looking, which adds to the deception.