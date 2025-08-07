Optical illusion: This Shiba Inu is a master of camouflage, can you spot it in the crowded kitchen?

Optical illusions have gripped the internet, and a latest visual puzzle is going viral across social media platforms. Shared widely on Reddit, the image challenges viewers to locate a smartly hidden dog: a task which is much harder than it sounds. Can you spot the hidden Shiba Inu?(Reddit/r/Shiba)

At first glance, the photo appears to be an ordinary household scene featuring a sink, a few scattered items, and some shadowy corners. But look closer, hidden somewhere within the frame lies a Shiba Inu so perfectly blending in. It has sparked confusion, laughter, and admiration in equal measure.

Optical illusion: Can you find the dog?

Posted to Reddit by a user named Gilbert322, the challenge was labelled ‘Expert+ level’. “Find the hidden Shiba,” the post was titled. They shared an image of a dining area and the open kitchen, which was crowded with daily items, and concealed there is a cute little Shiba.

Many users rallied to comment, while some claimed they found the dog in seconds, others took several minutes, or gave up entirely.

Can you spot the Shiba Inu in the crowded kitchen?(Reddit/ r/shiba)

The clever use of light, shadow, and background color makes the Shiba blend seamlessly into the environment. Only a keen eye or sheer luck helps most people crack the code.

One of the users said, “Not going to lie, it was a tough one haha! [The dog] is a hidden ninja!” The other wrote, “It took me a second because the pup blends in with the background.” A third user wrote, “I did not find it without help. Sneaky one! Beautiful flag too.”

Optical illusion: Answer

Still trying to find the concealed Shiba? Have you had any luck finding the doggo? If you have not, maybe a little hint could help: check ahead of the refrigerator.

The Shiba is concealed behind the sink, and his fur blends into the black and white counter beside the stove. Due to the crowding by cleaning supplies and his fur blending in, the Shiba gets concealed perfectly.

One of the users commenting said, “Immediately found shiba behind the sink. Mine does the same.”

Why are people obsessed with optical illusions?

More than just entertainment, optical illusions challenge visual perception. Our brain instructs us to filter out irrelevant details and focus on subtle differences. Images like this work because they challenge our brain’s default way of processing scenes.

FAQs

Q: Where is the hidden Shiba Inu in the image?

A: The Shiba Inu is behind the sink, cleverly blending into the shadows and background.

Q: Why is this image so hard to solve?

A: The dog’s colouring matches the shadows and surfaces perfectly, making it difficult to distinguish at first glance.

Q: Are optical illusions good for your brain?

A: Yes! They stimulate visual processing skills and problem-solving abilities.

Q: Is this a real dog or edited image?

A: The photo features a real Shiba Inu: no digital manipulation is involved in hiding the dog.