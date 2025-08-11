Did United Airlines ground all flights today? Old reports spark confusion online

United Airlines is the world's largest airline, by mainline fleet size, and as of April 2025 boasted of a diverse fleet of over 1,018 aircraft. Therefore, when the airline grounds flights, thousands of passengers get affected. United Airlines has 1,018 aircraft in their fleet as of April 2025.(Reuters)

Today, several posts on X are claiming that United Airlines has grounded their flights. Here's what people are saying.

What social media is saying about United Airlines

One person on X said “United Airlines Grounds All U.S. Flights Until Further Notice”.

Another added, “AGAIN,” and shared news of United Airlines grounding operations.

Fact check: Did United Airlines ground operations today

Both the posts have shared news article links along with the claims. However, a simple check shows that the person who wrote ‘Again’, has shared a Men's Journal link from August 7 about the airline grounding ops.

The other person shared the same article as seen on Yahoo news.

No, United Airlines did not ground any operations today. However, the articles that are shared from August 7 are absolutely true. HT.com reported on the halting of ops as well.

Why did United Airlines ground all operations

United Airlines grounded their flight due to a systemwide problem.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” the airlines said, adding, “We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

The Federal Aviation Authority, which regulates flying in the United States, had issued ground stops at several major airports.

The orders affected airports in Denver, Newark, Houston and Chicago only apply to United, the FAA's website said.

The United Airlines ops being grounded is the latest problem to hit the American aviation sector, after the IT snafu last month, which grounded Alaska Airlines flights for many hours.

More recently, Southwest Airlines scrapped over 750 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the US.