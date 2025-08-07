Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Cyber attack?’: Internet speculates after ‘tech issue’ grounds United Airlines flights in US

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 08:35 am IST

A ground stop was issued for United Airlines’ mainline flights from departure airports, prompting issues at several US airports.

United Airlines stated that a technical issue prompted the company to temporarily ground its flights at major airports across the US. "Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," the airline reportedly said. However, social media users are refusing to accept the explanation, speculating that the incident was caused by a “cyber attack” and that the company is trying to cover that up.

United Airlines said that a “technical issue” caused the grounding of its flights at several US airports. (REUTERS)
United Airlines said that a “technical issue” caused the grounding of its flights at several US airports. (REUTERS)

What had happened?

The carrier did not provide details of the tech issue that grounded its flights. However, according to a Reuters report, the outage was caused by the airline’s weight calculation system.

Also Read: Terrifying video shows plane bounce during windy landing at Madeira airport: 'Scary as hell'

The outage lasted more than an hour and prompted ground stops at key airports, including Houston, Chicago, Denver, and Newark, reported Reuters, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration's website.

Social media is rife with rumours

An individual questioned, “Are we sure this wasn't a Cyber attack?? And United is just covering it up.” Another added, “Alaska Airlines just had this problem, and now them? Fishy fishy.”

A third expressed, “Again, it had me thinking it’s likely AI or cyber attack related.” A fourth wrote, “Could be a cyber attack by China if calculations are involved.”

The outage faced by United Airlines came just a few weeks after the Alaska Airlines incident, in which the company had to ground all of its flights for nearly three hours. Alaska Airlines said that the outage was caused by IT issues.

Also Read: Air India crew pleads with impatient passengers to remain seated as flight lands, video goes viral

United Airlines on the outage

"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations,” the company said in a statement.

News / Trending / US / ‘Cyber attack?’: Internet speculates after ‘tech issue’ grounds United Airlines flights in US
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On