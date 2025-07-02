Terrifying video shows plane bounce during windy landing at Madeira airport: 'Scary as hell'

A terrifying video captured a plane's dangerous landing at an airport in Portugal. The video shows the aircraft swaying in high winds and bouncing after it touches down. According to a report by The Sun, 49 flights were cancelled on Tuesday in Madeira, a popular tourist destination, amid adverse weather conditions. Madeira has been named one of the world's most dangerous airports due to its challenging weather conditions. (X/@Turbinetraveler)

Angry tourists took to social media to complain about being stranded without food and accommodation. The video showed a Marabu Airlines A320 swaying in the wind like a paper aeroplane as it lowered onto the tarmac. The plane touched down once and appeared to bounce off before finally landing at the Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport.

Take a look at the video here:

Madeira has been named one of the world's most dangerous airports due to its challenging weather conditions. A video of the swaying plane stunned users online, some of whom shared their own experiences landing on the archipelago.

"This is crazy. I already have a knot in my lower neck just from watching," said one user, while another revealed: "Landing in Madeira had to be one of the worst moments in my life. That airport is as scary as hell. I felt the plane moving non-stop, and the landing was so bad, God.”

Even local newspapers called the windy day a “nightmare” for travellers, with several planes being diverted to other airports.

One British Airways passenger took to social media complaining about being unable to get back home to London: “I am currently stranded at Madeira Airport with no food, no hotel, and no updates on when the next flight to Gatwick will depart. Is this truly the level of service you aim to provide your customers?”

The Sun reported that one Portuguese passenger even claimed that around 400 to 500 people were forced to sleep at the airport as their flights were cancelled.