Why are United Airlines flights delayed today? Airline reveals cause of nationwide ground stop

United Airlines flights are experiencing widespread delays today due to a nationwide system outage that has forced the airline to issue a ground stop. The airline has confirmed the technical issue and is actively working to resolve it. United Airlines flights are experiencing widespread delays today.(REUTERS)

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations,” the airline said in a statement.

“All United mainline flights are being held at their departures. This does NOT affect United express (regional) flights. Any flight that is already in the air will continue to its destination.”

Passengers at major hubs, including, Chicago, Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco, are facing disruptions.

One passenger reported on X, “Stuck on the tarmac in New Orleans thanks 2 a United system outage. 0 planes moving. No weight & balance data. Just vibes. Hearing the same from IAH, DFW, Detroit, and DEN. United needs a reset button.”

Another wrote, “System-wide outage, all United Airlines planes grounded. Sitting on the plane…they have given us the option to get off with no ETA.”

A third person reported, “I'm at the Houston airport, my plane was supposed to take off 5 hours ago, and no other United Airlines planes are leaving the tarmac. This is crazy.”

Another passenger reported, “First experience with United Airlines is a bust. Too long to go into details. We are still on the tarmac at Dulles. A system outage on United systems has a bunch of United planes waiting on the tarmac."