United Airlines ground stop: Which airports are affected by system outage?

A system-wide outage at United Airlines has prompted a ground stop on all flights bound for several of its major hubs, including Chicago, Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Widespread delays are being reported across the United States following a system-wide outage at United Airlines.(REUTERS)

The outage has caused widespread disruptions, with numerous delays reported at airports across the United States. While United Airlines has not released an official statement detailing the cause of the outage or a timeline for resolution, the airline has acknowledged the issue in replies to customers on social media.

“Hi there. Thank you for reaching out. We're aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible. We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience. If you require assistance, please DM your confirmation number," one response from United's social media team read.

Passengers Report Being Stranded at Airports Nationwide

Meanwhile, passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations as flights were grounded and operations came to a halt at several major airports.

One person reported, “Stuck on the tarmac in New Orleans thanks 2 a United system outage. 0 planes moving. No weight & balance data. Just vibes. Hearing the same from IAH, DFW, Detroit, and DEN. United needs a reset button.”

Another wrote, “System-wide outage, all United Airlines planes grounded. Sitting on the plane…they have given us the option to get off with no ETA.”

A third person reported, “I'm at the Houston airport, my plane was supposed to take off 5 hours ago, and no other United Airlines planes are leaving the tarmac. This is crazy.”

Another passenger reported, “First experience with United Airlines is a bust. Too long to go into details. We are still on the tarmac at Dulles. A system outage on United systems has a bunch of United planes waiting on the tarmac."