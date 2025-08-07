Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

United Airlines ground stop: Which airports are affected by system outage?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 06:09 am IST

A system-wide outage at United Airlines has triggered a ground stop on all flights heading to Chicago, Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco.

A system-wide outage at United Airlines has prompted a ground stop on all flights bound for several of its major hubs, including Chicago, Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Widespread delays are being reported across the United States following a system-wide outage at United Airlines.(REUTERS)
Widespread delays are being reported across the United States following a system-wide outage at United Airlines.(REUTERS)

The outage has caused widespread disruptions, with numerous delays reported at airports across the United States. While United Airlines has not released an official statement detailing the cause of the outage or a timeline for resolution, the airline has acknowledged the issue in replies to customers on social media.

“Hi there. Thank you for reaching out. We're aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible. We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience. If you require assistance, please DM your confirmation number," one response from United's social media team read.

Passengers Report Being Stranded at Airports Nationwide

Meanwhile, passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations as flights were grounded and operations came to a halt at several major airports.

One person reported, “Stuck on the tarmac in New Orleans thanks 2 a United system outage. 0 planes moving. No weight & balance data. Just vibes. Hearing the same from IAH, DFW, Detroit, and DEN. United needs a reset button.”

Another wrote, “System-wide outage, all United Airlines planes grounded. Sitting on the plane…they have given us the option to get off with no ETA.”

A third person reported, “I'm at the Houston airport, my plane was supposed to take off 5 hours ago, and no other United Airlines planes are leaving the tarmac. This is crazy.”

Another passenger reported, “First experience with United Airlines is a bust. Too long to go into details. We are still on the tarmac at Dulles. A system outage on United systems has a bunch of United planes waiting on the tarmac."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / United Airlines ground stop: Which airports are affected by system outage?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On