United Airlines system outage: When will issues be fixed, ground stop end? Company responds

A system-wide outage at United Airlines caused major disruptions across several airports on Wednesday. Flights were grounded and operations were delayed. According to DownDetector, platform that tracks online outages, the issue peaked at about 8 PM EDT. The company issued a statement, addressing concerns among travelers. United Airlines planes land and prepare to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport in NewarkUnited Airlines outage(REUTERS)

“United Airlines is having a system outage that’s prompted it to hold departures. The airline has requested ground stops for UA flights at DEN, EWR, IAH, ORD and SFO currently. United expects additional delays this evening,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Stuck on the tarmac in New Orleans… no planes moving. No weight & balance data. Just vibes,” another one added.

At Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a traveler claimed they had been waiting for over five hours. “No United planes are leaving the tarmac. This is crazy,” they wrote.

United Airlines addresses concerns

United Airlines acknowledged the system failure on social media and began responding to individual customer concerns. In one reply, the airline wrote: “We're aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible. We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience.”

While the airline confirmed efforts were underway to resolve the outage, no official timeline has been given for when the ground stop would be lifted or when normal operations would resume.

A CBS reporter stated that ‘United expects additional delays this evening’.

A traveler noted that the outage could last hours. “The pilot just announced that the whole United system is down and he has no more information than we do but he will release the plane in 15 minutes if nothing changes. This will cause a lot of chaos in the United States for those of us flying tonight,” they said on social media.