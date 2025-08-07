United Airlines system-wide outage causes major flight disruptions and delays

A system-wide outage at United Airlines is causing significant disruptions to flight operations, with widespread delays reported across the country. According to outage tracking site DownDetector, reports of the issue peaked around 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. United Airlines flights delayed in US.(UnSplash)

Passengers report delays

Passengers took to social media to share their frustrations as flights were grounded and operations halted at major airports.

One person reported, “Stuck on the tarmac in New Orleans thanks 2 a United system outage. 0 planes moving. No weight & balance data. Just vibes. Hearing the same from IAH, DFW, Detroit, and DEN. United needs a reset button.”

Another wrote, “System-wide outage, all United Airlines planes grounded. Sitting on the plane…they have given us the option to get off with no ETA.”

A third person reported, “I'm at the Houston airport, my plane was supposed to take off 5 hours ago, and no other United Airlines planes are leaving the tarmac. This is crazy.”

Another passenger reported, “First experience with United Airlines is a bust. Too long to go into details. We are still on the tarmac at Dulles. A system outage on United systems has a bunch of United planes waiting on the tarmac."

United Airlines Responds

In response to mounting concerns online, United Airlines acknowledged the issue, replying to one user, “Hi there. Thank you for reaching out. We're aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible. We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience. If you require assistance, please DM your confirmation number.”

As of now, United Airlines has not issued an official statement on the root cause or expected resolution time.