Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

United Airlines system-wide outage causes major flight disruptions and delays

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 05:45 am IST

A system-wide outage at United Airlines is causing widespread disruptions to flight operations, with numerous delays reported across the country.

A system-wide outage at United Airlines is causing significant disruptions to flight operations, with widespread delays reported across the country. According to outage tracking site DownDetector, reports of the issue peaked around 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

United Airlines flights delayed in US.(UnSplash)
United Airlines flights delayed in US.(UnSplash)

Passengers report delays

Passengers took to social media to share their frustrations as flights were grounded and operations halted at major airports.

One person reported, “Stuck on the tarmac in New Orleans thanks 2 a United system outage. 0 planes moving. No weight & balance data. Just vibes. Hearing the same from IAH, DFW, Detroit, and DEN. United needs a reset button.”

Another wrote, “System-wide outage, all United Airlines planes grounded. Sitting on the plane…they have given us the option to get off with no ETA.”

A third person reported, “I'm at the Houston airport, my plane was supposed to take off 5 hours ago, and no other United Airlines planes are leaving the tarmac. This is crazy.”

Another passenger reported, “First experience with United Airlines is a bust. Too long to go into details. We are still on the tarmac at Dulles. A system outage on United systems has a bunch of United planes waiting on the tarmac."

Also Read: Chaos on Paris-bound flight as bird strike forces emergency landing: Video

United Airlines Responds

In response to mounting concerns online, United Airlines acknowledged the issue, replying to one user, “Hi there. Thank you for reaching out. We're aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible. We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience. If you require assistance, please DM your confirmation number.”

As of now, United Airlines has not issued an official statement on the root cause or expected resolution time.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / United Airlines system-wide outage causes major flight disruptions and delays
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On