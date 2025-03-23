Tesla Cybertrucks attacked and vandalised during Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans

Two Tesla Cybertruck owners who participated in a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans were left shaken after their vehicles were attacked by members of the crowd. What was supposed to be an exciting moment turned into a distressing experience, with both vehicles sustaining costly damages. Tesla Cybertrucks were attacked at a Mardi Gras parade, leaving owners with costly damages. (Bloomberg)

According to a report by Business Insider, the owners, Joshua Hazel and Christina G., were invited to transport parade marshals in the Orpheus parade. However, what started as a day of enthusiasm quickly turned hostile as sections of the crowd harassed and vandalised their vehicles.

"Not like any other Mardi Gras"

Hazel, a Tesla enthusiast, described the experience as "aggressive," "hateful," and "violent." He recalled how he and his group, all Tesla owners, were thrilled to be part of the celebration. They had decorated their Cybertrucks with American flags and wraps, drawing admiration from spectators earlier in the day.

"It was all just high energy, enthusiasm, awesome," Hazel told Business Insider. However, things took a turn as they moved further into the parade route.

Christina, who withheld her full name for fear of retaliation, said she initially didn’t consider their participation a statement. "The energy shift was just so dramatic from what we experienced," she said.

Crowd hostility escalates

The hostility began with alcohol being thrown at the vehicles but quickly escalated. Hazel, who was driving with his wife, recounted how someone ran up to his Cybertruck and forcefully hurled a handful of thick Mardi Gras beads, striking his wife in the head.

"This guy just comes up with full force running from the crowd and slings a handful of beads," Hazel said. The glass panel covering the truck’s camera area was shattered.

Christina’s Cybertruck also suffered significant damage. She described how people "pummelled" her vehicle with an unknown heavy object, breaking the top glass. "It feels surreal to think back to the event," she said.

Hazel further alleged that people hurled full beer cans at the vehicles, compared them to Nazis, and shouted insults about Elon Musk and DOGE. "I've got over 20 years of military service. I’m not a Nazi. That kind of talk is just horrendous," he said.

Thousands in damages, but no regrets

Following the attack, both Hazel and Christina filed police reports. However, the New Orleans Police Department told Business Insider that there were no updates on the investigation.

Hazel estimated that repairing the shattered glass rim would cost $360, while redoing his vehicle’s aftermarket wrap would set him back around $7,000. Christina said she spent over $2,000 to replace her Cybertruck’s broken top glass, with additional costs for wrap repairs.

Despite the ordeal, the incident strengthened their resolve rather than deterring them. Christina ordered a collectible Cybertruck model the same night, while Hazel responded by purchasing 185 more Tesla shares.

"We bought more Tesla shares, we're looking at adding another Tesla to the stable," Hazel said, refusing to let "bullying dictate" his choice of vehicle.