Minnesota State Fair 2025: Dates, ticket prices, day-by-day guide and more

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair, which is the largest state fair in the US by average daily attendance, will kick off on August 21 and run until September 1, as per the official page of the event. Just like every year, The Great Minnesota Get-Together is all set to offer a gala time to the fairgoers. With only three days left for the fair to begin, here is a look at the fun activities you can take part in for free at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. Minnesota State Fair 2025 starts this Thursday.(mnstatefair.org)

Minnesota State Fair: Opening Day, August 21

There are too many activities on the plate for the opening day of the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. In addition to interesting activities related to science and engineering at Dan Patch Park, there will be a program called ‘Engineering a Human Beat Box’ by local musician Terrell X, reports TwinCities.

There will also be a certain Old Iron Show, which is meant for the exhibition of rare antique farm equipment, per the official website of the Minnesota State Fair.

August 22, 2025 (Friday)

On the second day of the state fair, there will be an observation of the Governor’s Fire Prevention Day. In the presence of Governor Tim Walz, the second day will witness mock car crashes and a quiz show.

August 23, 2025 (Saturday)

Kat Perkins, The Voice semifinalist, will perform with her Good Time Band in the evening at Cafe Caribe.

August 24, 2025 (Sunday)

At the Draft Horse Barrel Racing, daring equestrians will ride muscular draft horses at Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

August 25, 2025 (Monday)

It being the Senior’s Day, people who are 65+ will get admission for tickets priced at $15. There will be performances regarding mental health awareness by various drum groups, according to TwinCities.

August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)

On the occasion of the Military Appreciation Day, the 34th Infantry Division Band Ensemble will perform at Dan Patch Park.

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Since it’s the Kids’ Day, ETC Productions will stage The Little Mermaid Jr. at Dan Patch Park.

August 28, 2025 (Thursday)

There will be several wellness programs and catch performances by groups like Pearl Brothers, VocalEssence Singers of this Age, and Gotta Dance Line Dancers.

August 29, 2025 (Friday)

Marketplace’s David Brancaccio will hold talks with Tom Crann, night anchor for MPR News at Dan Patch Park.

August 30, 2025 (Saturday)

Latin American dancers and musicians will make a presentation of their skills on the occasion of the Pan-Latino Day at the fair.

August 31, 2025 (Sunday)

At the Great Minnesota Moo-Off, fairgoers will be challenged to do their best cow impressions.

September 1, 2025 (Monday)

It being the last day of the fair, there will be a celebration of the local Hmong culture, with performances from dancers, martial artists, and community leaders.

Minnesota State Fair: Tickets

The Minnesota State Fair offers a few smart ways to grab your admission tickets. First up: pre-fair discount tickets, available now through August 20 for $17. You can easily print them at home or use your phone, straightforward and handy. If you prefer to get them in person, head to the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office (open July 7–20), or stop by participating Cub stores or regional outlets in Greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wis., between July 13 and August 20.

On fair days, general admission is $20 for adults (ages 13–64), and $18 for seniors (65+) and kids (5–12). Little ones aged 4 and under get in free. There's no option for multi-day or season passes; each day needs its own ticket, which makes planning a bit simpler.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, so keep that in mind. If you are gifting tickets, there is even a free printable card.

FAQs

What day does the MN State Fair open?

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair will open on August 21.

Which is the biggest State Fair in the US?

The biggest State Fair in the US in terms of average daily attendance is the Minnesota State Fair.

What is the slowest day at the MN State Fair?

Based on data provided by MPR News, the first Thursday of the fair sees the lowest attendance.

Can I bring a bottle of water to the Minnesota State Fair?

Yes, people are allowed to bring water to the Minnesota State Fair.