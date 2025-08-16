Minnesota weather today: Severe thunderstorms, gusty winds lash Twin Cities and surrounding areas

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued as storms, accompanied by heavy rainfall, passed through the Minnesota region on Saturday morning, Fox 9 reported. In the Twin Cities, residents woke up to heavy thundershowers on August 16 all across the metro. There have been reports of multiple trees falling, as well as flash flood warnings in the southern Minnesota region. Thunderstorms are expected in several parts of Minnesota over the weekend.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Minnesota weather updates

Several west metro areas have seen at least 1-2 inches of rain, while the Twin Cities are expected to be hit by scattered thunderstorms throughout the morning.

On Saturday morning, temperatures stood in the 50s in the northern half of Minnesota, while the southern region remained wet and swampy.

As per Fox 9, a severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 9 am local time, while there were no active warnings.

While the storms continued to lose strength as they navigated through the eastern Minnesota region, heavy rainfall and gusty winds remained key threats in the region. The wind speed was reported in the range of 40-50 mph.

As per Xcel Energy Center's outage map, nearly 7,000 customers remained without electricity

According to AccuWeather, severe thunderstorms have been predicted across multiple regions in the United States over this weekend, marking the risk of flash flooding, gusty winds, and lightning.

The severe weather threat on Saturday extends from the Dakotas to the central and southern Minnesota regions. Also included are Wisconsin as well as the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

What to expect from the weather this weekend across the US

The West Coast and parts of the Upper Midwest will record below normal temperatures during the weekend because of expected precipitation and cloud cover, the National Weather Service states.

Due to a cold front passage, below normal temperatures are also expected in the Northeast on Monday. Meanwhile, the central and eastern United States are predicted to witness above normal temperatures, with heat expected in the Mid/Lower Mississippi Valley through the weekend as well as early next week.

The high temperature could range from the 90s to near 100 degrees, while heat index values could go up to 105-110 degrees.

FAQs

Which regions remain affected by Hurricane Erin?

It is expected to bring isolated flash and urban flooding and possible tropical storm conditions in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands during the weekend.

How will the weather be on Sunday, August 17?

On Sunday, thunderstorms could reach from far southern Saskatchewan to northwestern Indiana, as per AccuWeather.

What's the weather prediction for Minnesota in the coming days?

Minnesota and Wisconsin are expected to face increased flash flood risk early next week.