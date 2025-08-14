Newark's LaGuardia to Ronald Reagan in DC : Ground stop in multiple east coast airports amid thunderstorms

A ground stop has been issued at multiple airports on the US East Coast on Wednesday as thunderstorms hit the area ahead of the potential tropical storm Erin next week. Multiple airports on the US's east coast were placed under ground stop or ground delays Representational.(Unsplash)

Among the airports where travel was severely impacted were the LaGuardia Airport in Newark, New Jersey, JFK Airport in New York, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport DC.

Ground Stops In East Coast Airport

The Federal Aviation Authority issued an advisory for multiple airports in the US East coast. Here's a full list.

Serial Airport Name Advisory Type Send Time (ET) 1 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Proposed Ground Delay Program 4:59 PM 2 Morristown Municipal Airport Ground Stop 4:55 PM 3 Teterboro Airport Ground Stop 4:54 PM 4 Washington Dulles International Airport Ground Stop Cancellation 4:51 PM 5 Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport Ground Stop 4:50 PM 6 Newark Liberty International Airport Ground Stop 4:45 PM 7 John F. Kennedy International Airport Ground Stop 4:44 PM 8 Newark Liberty International Airport Ground Stop 4:42 PM 9 Baltimore–Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Ground Stop 4:39 PM 10 LaGuardia Airport Ground Stop 4:37 PM View All Prev Next

NYC Issues Emergency Thunderstorm Alert

"Thunderstorms are causing major disruptions for flights to and from all three NYC-area airports. Departures to Newark Liberty (EWR) are delayed an average of 135 minutes and rising, with arrival flights delayed about 40 minutes," the New York City Emergency Management said in a post on X.

"Departures to JFK are averaging 149-minute delays, with arrival operations also slowed. Departures to LaGuardia (LGA) are averaging 120-minute delays, with a ground stop for some flights until at least 2:45 PM and departures delayed about 15 minutes and growing," it added.