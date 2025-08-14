Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Newark's LaGuardia to Ronald Reagan in DC : Ground stop in multiple east coast airports amid thunderstorms

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 03:10 am IST

Ground stops/delays hit major US East Coast airports, incl. LGA, JFK, EWR, DCA, as storms loom ahead of possible tropical storm Erin next week.

A ground stop has been issued at multiple airports on the US East Coast on Wednesday as thunderstorms hit the area ahead of the potential tropical storm Erin next week. Multiple airports on the US's east coast were placed under ground stop or ground delays

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

Among the airports where travel was severely impacted were the LaGuardia Airport in Newark, New Jersey, JFK Airport in New York, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport DC.

Ground Stops In East Coast Airport

The Federal Aviation Authority issued an advisory for multiple airports in the US East coast. Here's a full list.

SerialAirport NameAdvisory TypeSend Time (ET)
1Ronald Reagan Washington National AirportProposed Ground Delay Program4:59 PM
2Morristown Municipal AirportGround Stop4:55 PM
3Teterboro AirportGround Stop4:54 PM
4Washington Dulles International AirportGround Stop Cancellation4:51 PM
5Charlottesville–Albemarle AirportGround Stop4:50 PM
6Newark Liberty International AirportGround Stop4:45 PM
7John F. Kennedy International AirportGround Stop4:44 PM
8Newark Liberty International AirportGround Stop4:42 PM
9Baltimore–Washington International Thurgood Marshall AirportGround Stop4:39 PM
10LaGuardia AirportGround Stop4:37 PM

NYC Issues Emergency Thunderstorm Alert

"Thunderstorms are causing major disruptions for flights to and from all three NYC-area airports. Departures to Newark Liberty (EWR) are delayed an average of 135 minutes and rising, with arrival flights delayed about 40 minutes," the New York City Emergency Management said in a post on X.

Also read: Donald Trump says he will name new Federal Reserve chair 'a little bit earlier'

"Departures to JFK are averaging 149-minute delays, with arrival operations also slowed. Departures to LaGuardia (LGA) are averaging 120-minute delays, with a ground stop for some flights until at least 2:45 PM and departures delayed about 15 minutes and growing," it added.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Newark's LaGuardia to Ronald Reagan in DC : Ground stop in multiple east coast airports amid thunderstorms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On