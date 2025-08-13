Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Donald Trump says he will name new Federal Reserve chair 'a little bit earlier'

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 10:10 pm IST

Trump stated he has selected three or four potential candidates for the next Federal Reserve chair and intends to disclose their names shortly.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had narrowed down his pick for the next Federal Reserve chair to three or four names and would make the names public “a little bit earlier.”

