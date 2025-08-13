Donald Trump says he will name new Federal Reserve chair 'a little bit earlier'
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 10:10 pm IST
Trump stated he has selected three or four potential candidates for the next Federal Reserve chair and intends to disclose their names shortly.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had narrowed down his pick for the next Federal Reserve chair to three or four names and would make the names public “a little bit earlier.”
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
News / World News / US News /
Donald Trump says he will name new Federal Reserve chair 'a little bit earlier'