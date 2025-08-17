Amazon to shut down Appstore on Android devices after 14 years: Here’s what it means for users

The end is near for Amazon’s Appstore on Android. On August 20, 2025, the tech giant will discontinue the service for non-Amazon Android devices, officially closing the chapter on a 14-year run, reported The Street. First launched in 2011, the Appstore was introduced as an alternative to Google Play and Apple’s App Store. Amazon is officially discontinuing its Android Appstore.(Unsplash)

Amazon’s Appstore allowed users to download apps, purchase games, and make in-app transactions, often using Amazon Coins, a digital currency that gave customers discounted purchases. But after years of lagging behind the competition, Amazon has decided to focus its energy on its ecosystem of devices, where most of its users already engage with the Appstore.

'No Guarantee' apps will work after August 20

Amazon, The Street report added, has warned customers that any apps downloaded through the Appstore on Android may stop functioning reliably once support ends. The company stated on their website that, apart from the downloads, any updates for apps installed from the store will also end.

The shift means many users will have to turn to the Google Play Store for replacements or risk losing functionality in their existing applications.

Refunds for Amazon Coins

One of the Appstore’s unique features was Amazon Coins, a digital currency customers could use to purchase apps, games, and add-ons. With the shutdown, Amazon confirmed that any unused Coins will be automatically refunded after August 20, according to another Android Central report.

The decision came after Amazon’s earlier move to remove Appstore from Microsoft’s Windows 11 platform back in March as part of its gradual retreat from non-Amazon devices.

Where will Amazon Appstore remain functional?

While Android users are poised to lose access, Amazon emphasized that the Appstore will not be disappearing entirely. It will continue to function on Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and other Amazon devices, which the company said account for the overwhelming majority of Appstore activity.

The report stated that a company spokesperson explained in February that the discontinuation is being undertaken so they can focus on the Appstore experience on their own devices, since that’s where the “overwhelming majority” of customers engage with the service.

Amazon’s bigger push into its ecosystem

The move fits into Amazon’s larger plan to direct customers to its own platforms and services. Just last month, the company started merging its Freevee streaming content into Prime Video, closing the standalone Freevee app.

Amazon’s second-quarter earnings report highlighted this shift. Revenue from subscription services, including Prime Video, e-books, and audiobooks, increased by nearly 11% year-over-year to $12.2 billion. Product sales also grew by almost 10%. By combining services and encouraging users to choose its own devices, Amazon is focused on creating a tightly controlled ecosystem.

FAQs

When will the Amazon Appstore for Android shut down?

The shutdown is scheduled for August 20, 2025.

Will apps downloaded from the Amazon Appstore still work?

Amazon says they are “not guaranteed” to work after support ends, and no further updates will be provided.

What happens to unused Amazon Coins?

All remaining Amazon Coins will be refunded automatically after August 20.

Will the App Store disappear completely?

No. The Appstore will continue to operate on Amazon’s Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and similar devices.

Why is Amazon making this change?

Amazon says the majority of Appstore engagement comes from its own devices, making it more efficient to focus on that ecosystem.