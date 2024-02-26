Google Play Store's rival Indus Appstore surpasses one lakh downloads in three days of launch

Indus Appstore -- the new Android-based made-in-India app store that is pitted against the might of Google's Play Store -- has surpassed 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch, according to a release on Monday. Indus Appstore -- the new Android-based made-in-India app store that is pitted against the might of Google's Play Store -- has surpassed 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch(PhonePe)

App developers, tech enthusiasts, and users have actively downloaded the app, recognising the potential impact of Indus Appstore on India's digital ecosystem, the release said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last week, PhonePe, owned by Walmart Inc, had launched the mobile app marketplace -- Indus Appstore -- to challenge Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.

"Indus Appstore, India's revolutionary new Android-based app store from PhonePe, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch," it said.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk used Windows PC laptop, shares experience on X

The "remarkable feat", the release said, underscores the Indian market's eagerness for a localised, inclusive, and developer-empowering alternative to existing app stores.

Akash Dongre, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Indus Appstore, said, "We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to the Indus Appstore."

Reaching over a lakh downloads in just three days confirms that India is ready for a homegrown app store that prioritises the needs of its diverse users and fosters a vibrant developer community, Dongre said.

This is only the beginning, Dongre said, adding, "we're committed to continuously evolving Indus Appstore to make it the go-to destination for apps in India".

ALSO READ| Best double door fridge: Top-rated 8 high-quality models for efficient cooling

Indus Appstore was launched by IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on February 21, 2024 in New Delhi.

"PhonePe’s Indus Appstore is aiming to reach an install base of 500,000 users as soon as possible, with one million downloads expected shortly after," it said, adding that the ambitious trajectory reflects the company's confidence in Indus Appstore's unique value proposition and its potential to redefine India's digital landscape.