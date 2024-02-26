 Google Play Store's rival Indus Appstore surpasses one lakh downloads - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Google Play Store's rival Indus Appstore surpasses one lakh downloads in three days of launch

Google Play Store's rival Indus Appstore surpasses one lakh downloads in three days of launch

PTI |
Feb 26, 2024 06:16 PM IST

Indus Appstore was launched by IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on February 21, 2024 in New Delhi.

Indus Appstore -- the new Android-based made-in-India app store that is pitted against the might of Google's Play Store -- has surpassed 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch, according to a release on Monday.

Indus Appstore -- the new Android-based made-in-India app store that is pitted against the might of Google's Play Store -- has surpassed 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch(PhonePe)
Indus Appstore -- the new Android-based made-in-India app store that is pitted against the might of Google's Play Store -- has surpassed 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch(PhonePe)

App developers, tech enthusiasts, and users have actively downloaded the app, recognising the potential impact of Indus Appstore on India's digital ecosystem, the release said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last week, PhonePe, owned by Walmart Inc, had launched the mobile app marketplace -- Indus Appstore -- to challenge Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.

"Indus Appstore, India's revolutionary new Android-based app store from PhonePe, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100,000 downloads in just three days of launch," it said.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk used Windows PC laptop, shares experience on X

The "remarkable feat", the release said, underscores the Indian market's eagerness for a localised, inclusive, and developer-empowering alternative to existing app stores.

Akash Dongre, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Indus Appstore, said, "We are thrilled and humbled by the overwhelming response to the Indus Appstore."

Reaching over a lakh downloads in just three days confirms that India is ready for a homegrown app store that prioritises the needs of its diverse users and fosters a vibrant developer community, Dongre said.

This is only the beginning, Dongre said, adding, "we're committed to continuously evolving Indus Appstore to make it the go-to destination for apps in India".

ALSO READ| Best double door fridge: Top-rated 8 high-quality models for efficient cooling

Indus Appstore was launched by IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on February 21, 2024 in New Delhi.

"PhonePe’s Indus Appstore is aiming to reach an install base of 500,000 users as soon as possible, with one million downloads expected shortly after," it said, adding that the ambitious trajectory reflects the company's confidence in Indus Appstore's unique value proposition and its potential to redefine India's digital landscape.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On