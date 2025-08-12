iPhone 17 Pro running Android spotted…

iPhone 17 series launch is about a month away, and Apple is expected to host the launch event on September 9, 2025. While we are awaiting the official launch announcement, a fake iPhone 17 Pro model has started to appear in the market with an Android skin that clones iOS 18. The fake iPhone also resembles the leaked design of the upcoming Pro model, giving quite a realistic look. However, it should be noted that the iPhone 17 Pro will launch in September, and the debut date is yet to be confirmed by Apple. iPhone 17 Pro launch is next month, and fake iPhone 17 models have already started to appear on the internet.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Pro clone surfaces

Just ahead of the launch, a knockoff iPhone 17 Pro recently surfaced on the internet, running a version of Android OS. The images of the fake iPhone were shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the resemblance of the design to the leaks, but also showcasing a major downgrade due to the cloned operating system.

Well, at first glance, the iPhone 17 Pro looks quite real, and the home screen on the images also emits iOS 18 versions with apps like App Store and Safari. However, the tipster assured that it's a fake iPhone 17 model and is running on Android. Additionally, the device has thicker bezels, again raising eyebrows over its originality. Therefore, it's a wake-up call for us to take the leaks with a grain of salt, since the official release is still awaited.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to run on iOS 26, bringing a major revamp to the design and user interface. Therefore, beware if you come across any fake iPhone 17 model in the market or on the internet ahead of the launch.

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with a redesigned camera module, aluminium build, and slimmer bezels. It is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB RAM. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also tipped to be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system for efficient performance and heat dissipation.

The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature a new 48MP telephoto lens that may offer up to 8x optical zoom. It is also tipped to offer 8k video recording and other camera improvements. For selfies, the Pro models may feature a 24MP lens, marking an upgrade from previous generations' models.