Winter storm Fern: Do Americans need to stock up? All on supermarkets warning, essential food items and drinks
As winter storm 'Fern' approaches, panic buying has led to empty grocery shelves nationwide. However, supermarkets have warned against hoarding.
Ahead of winter storm ‘Fern’, consumers have engaged in panic buying due to predictions of severe cold expected to impact over half of the nation from January 23 to January 26.
Meanwhile, several reports have surfaced about the vacant grocery store shelves nationwide as an intense winter storm threatens to affect many parts of the US this weekend, with Americans facing the risk of shortages and transportation complications.
Also Read: Winter storm Fern map tracker: Which states have declared state of emergency? Thousands of flights cancelled
Supermarkets issue warning ahead of winter storm
Amidst all the chaos and panic-buying among Americans, supermarkets have issued a key warning ahead of winter storm Fern.
With over 130 million people currently under weather alerts, both authorities and businesses are striving to prevent panic and excessive stockpiling.
While several people have rushed to supermarkets to gather supplies, food retailers have issued a precautionary notice: Avoid excessive purchases and concentrate solely on necessary items.
Retailers emphasize that hoarding can result in avoidable shortages, impacting entire communities, particularly the elderly and those with restricted mobility.
“When severe weather is forecast, non-perishable food becomes essential. Make sure you have a minimum three-day supply per person,” states the supermarkets' advise.
Which food items are recommended for the storm?
Experts have recommended non-perishable food items for the winter storm. These include:
Canned meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna sausages)
Peanut butter and jelly
Canned soups, chili and pasta
Crackers, cereal and granola bars
Canned fruits and vegetables
Powdered or evaporated milk
Instant coffee or tea
Nutrition bars
Dried fruits and unsalted nuts
These products allow you to maintain a basic diet without relying on electricity or constant refrigeration.
Essential drinks
It is also recommended to have enough fluids, including:
One gallon of water per person, per day, for at least three days
Sports drinks or juices to replenish electrolytes
Ice to preserve food in case of power outages
What is National Weather Service's suggestion?
The National Weather Service (NWS) has advised people to prepare by gathering essential supplies ahead of a winter storm, including
Flashlights accompanied by additional batteries
Surplus food and water, including nonperishable items like granola bars, nuts, and dried fruit
A battery-operated NOAA Weather Radio or a portable radio
Additional prescription medications and first-aid supplies
Necessities for infants, such as diapers and formula
Heating fuel
An emergency heat source, such as a properly ventilated space heater
A functional fire extinguisher and smoke alarms
Extra food for pets
Furthermore, the NWS has asked Americans to maintain a winter survival kit within their vehicle.
This kit must contain a phone and charger, blankets, flashlights, a first-aid kit, nonperishable food, extra clothing, cat litter or sand for traction, a shovel, an ice scraper and brush, waterproof matches, a basic tool kit, and paper maps.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk