Winter storm Fern: Do Americans need to stock up? All on supermarkets warning, essential food items and drinks

Ahead of winter storm ‘Fern’, consumers have engaged in panic buying due to predictions of severe cold expected to impact over half of the nation from January 23 to January 26. With winter storm 'Fern' predicted to hit from January 23 to 26, panic buying has emptied grocery shelves across the US. Supermarkets warn against hoarding and recommend essential supplies. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, several reports have surfaced about the vacant grocery store shelves nationwide as an intense winter storm threatens to affect many parts of the US this weekend, with Americans facing the risk of shortages and transportation complications.

Supermarkets issue warning ahead of winter storm Amidst all the chaos and panic-buying among Americans, supermarkets have issued a key warning ahead of winter storm Fern.

With over 130 million people currently under weather alerts, both authorities and businesses are striving to prevent panic and excessive stockpiling.

While several people have rushed to supermarkets to gather supplies, food retailers have issued a precautionary notice: Avoid excessive purchases and concentrate solely on necessary items.

Retailers emphasize that hoarding can result in avoidable shortages, impacting entire communities, particularly the elderly and those with restricted mobility.

“When severe weather is forecast, non-perishable food becomes essential. Make sure you have a minimum three-day supply per person,” states the supermarkets' advise.

Which food items are recommended for the storm? Experts have recommended non-perishable food items for the winter storm. These include:

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna sausages)

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned soups, chili and pasta

Crackers, cereal and granola bars

Canned fruits and vegetables

Powdered or evaporated milk

Instant coffee or tea

Nutrition bars

Dried fruits and unsalted nuts

These products allow you to maintain a basic diet without relying on electricity or constant refrigeration.

Essential drinks It is also recommended to have enough fluids, including:

One gallon of water per person, per day, for at least three days

Sports drinks or juices to replenish electrolytes

Ice to preserve food in case of power outages

What is National Weather Service's suggestion? The National Weather Service (NWS) has advised people to prepare by gathering essential supplies ahead of a winter storm, including

Flashlights accompanied by additional batteries

Surplus food and water, including nonperishable items like granola bars, nuts, and dried fruit

A battery-operated NOAA Weather Radio or a portable radio

Additional prescription medications and first-aid supplies

Necessities for infants, such as diapers and formula

Heating fuel

An emergency heat source, such as a properly ventilated space heater

A functional fire extinguisher and smoke alarms

Extra food for pets

Furthermore, the NWS has asked Americans to maintain a winter survival kit within their vehicle.

This kit must contain a phone and charger, blankets, flashlights, a first-aid kit, nonperishable food, extra clothing, cat litter or sand for traction, a shovel, an ice scraper and brush, waterproof matches, a basic tool kit, and paper maps.