1,800+ flights cancelled, power outages likely: US braces for massive winter storm

The dreaded winter storm in the US that puts over 150 million Americans under weather emergency has started off with a heavy snowfall over Northwest Texas and Oklahoma City on Friday morning (local time). The extraordinary weather will bring bitter cold, ice, sleet and snow to several parts of the US and at least 15 states have so far declared states of emergency in view of the storm. Strong winds kick up snow in Lowville, New York, on Friday. (AP) Also read: Full list: 15 states declare State of Emergency ahead of winter storm, including Georgia, Kentucky, New York, Maryland The National Weather Service predicted heavy snowfall from Oklahoma to the Northeast where over a foot of snow is possible for some locations through Monday. “In addition, widespread freezing rain and sleet are expected across the Southern Plains, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, and the Southeast. The storm will cause significant to locally catastrophic ice accumulations with the potential for long-duration power outages, extensive tree damage, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions,” NWS wrote on X.

The storm is expected continue for days, shifting into the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states while crippling daily life and ushering in a frigid air mass across the country, Reuters reported. Also read: What is the polar vortex? And how its collapse is leading to winter storms across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic The storm’s snow and ice will stretch over 2,000 miles from Texas to New England, according to CNN. Flights cancelled, travel disrupted The storm is disrupting air travel across the US and airlines are now cancelling flights, warning of delays and issuing travel waivers as ice, snow and strong winds sweep across major hubs and regional airports in the South, East and central part of U.S.

Water droplets on a window at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer (REUTERS)