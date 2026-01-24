1,800+ flights cancelled, power outages likely: US braces for massive winter storm
At least 15 states have so far declared states of emergency in view of the massive winter storm.
The dreaded winter storm in the US that puts over 150 million Americans under weather emergency has started off with a heavy snowfall over Northwest Texas and Oklahoma City on Friday morning (local time). The extraordinary weather will bring bitter cold, ice, sleet and snow to several parts of the US and at least 15 states have so far declared states of emergency in view of the storm.
The National Weather Service predicted heavy snowfall from Oklahoma to the Northeast where over a foot of snow is possible for some locations through Monday.
“In addition, widespread freezing rain and sleet are expected across the Southern Plains, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, and the Southeast. The storm will cause significant to locally catastrophic ice accumulations with the potential for long-duration power outages, extensive tree damage, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions,” NWS wrote on X.
The storm is expected continue for days, shifting into the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states while crippling daily life and ushering in a frigid air mass across the country, Reuters reported.
The storm’s snow and ice will stretch over 2,000 miles from Texas to New England, according to CNN.
Flights cancelled, travel disrupted
The storm is disrupting air travel across the US and airlines are now cancelling flights, warning of delays and issuing travel waivers as ice, snow and strong winds sweep across major hubs and regional airports in the South, East and central part of U.S.
More than 1,800 weekend flights have already been cancelled, according to the tracker Flightaware.
Delta Air Lines on Friday urged passengers traveling this weekend to reschedule their flights in view of the storm.
Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has said it anticipates “airports will have to close” s the weather will impact air travel from Texas through the Northeast, as per CNN.
“The FAA is already working with airlines to help reposition aircraft ahead of the storm given the anticipated airport closures,” the agency was quoted as saying.
