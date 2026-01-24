Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    1,800+ flights cancelled, power outages likely: US braces for massive winter storm

    At least 15 states have so far declared states of emergency in view of the massive winter storm.

    Updated on: Jan 24, 2026 2:46 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The dreaded winter storm in the US that puts over 150 million Americans under weather emergency has started off with a heavy snowfall over Northwest Texas and Oklahoma City on Friday morning (local time). The extraordinary weather will bring bitter cold, ice, sleet and snow to several parts of the US and at least 15 states have so far declared states of emergency in view of the storm.

    Strong winds kick up snow in Lowville, New York, on Friday. (AP)
    Strong winds kick up snow in Lowville, New York, on Friday. (AP)

    Also read: Full list: 15 states declare State of Emergency ahead of winter storm, including Georgia, Kentucky, New York, Maryland

    The National Weather Service predicted heavy snowfall from Oklahoma to the Northeast where over a foot of snow is possible for some locations through Monday.

    “In addition, widespread freezing rain and sleet are expected across the Southern Plains, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, and the Southeast. The storm will cause significant to locally catastrophic ice accumulations with the potential for long-duration power outages, extensive tree damage, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions,” NWS wrote on X.

    The storm is expected continue for days, shifting into the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states while crippling daily life and ushering in a frigid air mass across the country, Reuters reported.

    Also read: What is the polar vortex? And how its collapse is leading to winter storms across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

    The storm’s snow and ice will stretch over 2,000 miles from Texas to New England, according to CNN.

    Flights cancelled, travel disrupted

    The storm is disrupting air travel across the US and airlines are now cancelling flights, warning of delays and issuing travel waivers as ice, snow and strong winds sweep across major hubs and regional airports in the South, East and central part of U.S.

    Water droplets on a window at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer (REUTERS)
    Water droplets on a window at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer (REUTERS)

    More than 1,800 weekend flights have already been cancelled, according to the tracker Flightaware.

    Delta Air Lines on Friday urged passengers traveling this weekend to reschedule their flights in view of the storm.

    Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has said it anticipates “airports will have to close” s the weather will impact air travel from Texas through the Northeast, as per CNN.

    “The FAA is already working with airlines to help reposition aircraft ahead of the storm given the anticipated airport closures,” the agency was quoted as saying.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/1,800+ Flights Cancelled, Power Outages Likely: US Braces For Massive Winter Storm
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes