Full list: 15 states declare State of Emergency ahead of winter storm, including Georgia, Kentucky, New York, Maryland

A massive winter storm is set to impact much of the central and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing heavy snow, ice, freezing rain, and extreme cold. Forecasts warn of dangerous travel conditions, power outages, and widespread disruptions. A shopper loads a case of eggs into their cart on January 23, 2026 in Lenexa, Kansas. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation. (Getty Images via AFP)

In response, numerous states have declared states of emergency to mobilize resources and prepare for hazardous conditions.

State of emergency declared So far, at least 15 states have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm. Washington, D.C., has also issued an emergency declaration.

States under emergency orders include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

New York

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Kentucky: 'A serious storm' Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) declared a state of emergency on Friday, effective Saturday, citing “dangerous travel and road conditions” and “damage to public infrastructure.”

“This is a serious storm that will likely cause dangerous conditions on our roads and potential power outages, which is why we are doing everything we can to keep Kentuckians safe,” Beshear said in a press release.

“We ask that everyone does what they can to prepare now,” he continued. “Run any necessary errands before the storm, avoid traveling while conditions are dangerous, and have weather alerts turned on to stay informed.”

New York urges caution amid extreme cold New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) also issued a state of emergency Friday, emphasizing the risks posed by extreme cold and heavy snowfall.

“Winter in New York is nothing we can’t handle, but it is important to take the risks that come with extreme cold seriously,” Hochul said in a press release. “New Yorkers should avoid travel during the snow, especially with the danger that comes with being stranded in these cold temperatures.”

Virginia mobilizes state resources Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) issued a state of emergency order Thursday, stressing that public safety is the state’s top priority.

“Our top priority is the safety of every Virginian,” the governor said in a press release. “State agencies are mobilized, and we are working closely with local governments and utility partners. Everyone should stay informed, avoid travel when possible, and take precautions to protect themselves and their families as this storm moves through our Commonwealth.”

North Carolina activates emergency response team North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday, calling the storm a serious threat.

"Our message to North Carolina is simple: this is a serious storm. We are taking it seriously, and so should you," Stein said at a news conference.

The state’s emergency response team has been activated, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, the National Guard, State Highway Patrol, and state utilities.