Winter storm warning issued for 19 states as powerful system brings heavy snow, ice: See full list

A powerful winter storm is sweeping across large portions of the United States. This prompted the widespread National Weather Service warnings as it delivered heavy snow, dangerous ice accumulation, and plunging temperatures. Forecasters say some areas could see snowfall totals reaching nearly a foot and a half, with hazardous travel conditions expected to persist for days, as reported by Newsweek. The winter storm is likely to create hazardous travel conditions across the Midwest and Northeast, with snowfall totals reaching up to 18 inches in some areas. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Winter storm warning issued for 19 states Some areas are preparing for snowfall exceeding a foot, while others are likely to see dangerous ice buildup capable of causing widespread power outages and severely disrupting travel. Forecasters warn these hazardous conditions could linger through Sunday and carry into the Monday morning commute.

According to Newsweek, the following is the list of states hit with a winter storm warning:

Pennsylvania Warnings are expected to stay in place through Monday morning for Western and northwestern Pennsylvania, where the heaviest snowfall of the storm is forecast. Accumulations could range from 10 to 17 inches, with officials cautioning that travel conditions may become extremely hazardous on Sunday.

West Virginia Much of West Virginia, including its higher elevations, continues to be under winter weather warnings through early Monday. Mountain areas could see snow and sleet accumulations approaching 14 inches, while central parts of the state are at risk for significant ice buildup and treacherous driving conditions.

Kansas Winter weather warnings remain in effect across much of Kansas from Friday through Saturday, as central, south-central, and southwest counties brace for 5 to 10 inches of snow, with higher amounts possible in some areas. Officials warn that travel conditions could worsen rapidly once the storm strengthens Friday night.

Colorado Winter weather warnings continue across Colorado through the weekend, with the eastern San Juan Mountains above 10,000 feet forecast to receive between 10 and 18 inches of snow. Strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph, are expected to further reduce visibility and worsen travel conditions.

New Mexico Much of central and eastern New Mexico, including portions of Interstate 40, remains under winter weather warnings through early Sunday. Forecasters expect snowfall totals of 4 to 8 inches at lower elevations, increasing to as much as 16 inches in higher terrain, along with dangerously cold wind chills that could further complicate travel.

Texas Winter weather warnings are in effect from Friday through Sunday across north, central, and West Texas. Forecasters say a major icing event could coat surfaces with up to three-quarters of an inch of ice, while western areas may see 4 to 10 inches of snow. The storm is expected to cause widespread power outages and create hazardous travel conditions.

Oklahoma Oklahoma remains under winter weather warnings through the weekend, with widespread snowfall of 6 inches or more and isolated ice accumulations in southern counties. Dangerous wind chills are expected to accompany the storm.

Arkansas Winter weather warnings in Arkansas remain in effect from Friday through Sunday. Northern counties could receive 4 to 10 inches of snow, central areas may see a mix of snow and sleet, and southern regions face significant ice accumulations that could cause extended power outages.

Missouri Missouri remains under winter warnings through Sunday, with 6 to 12 inches of snow in central and southern counties, especially along and south of I-44, and subzero wind chills creating dangerous travel conditions.

Illinois Southern and southwestern Illinois will remain under weather warnings through the weekend, as forecasters expect 6 to 10 inches of snow. The rapid accumulation is likely to make travel extremely difficult, with hazardous road conditions and possible disruptions.

Indiana Much of Indiana will stay under weather warnings through the weekend, with east-central and southeastern counties bracing for 8 to 12 inches of snow. The heavy snowfall could linger into Monday, leaving many communities still clearing roads and dealing with travel disruptions.

Ohio Ohio will remain under winter weather warnings from Saturday into early Monday, with snowfall totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches depending on location. Bitter cold is expected to follow the storm, potentially keeping roads icy and hazardous into next week.

Kentucky Kentucky will stay under weather warnings through Monday morning, with the heaviest impacts expected north of the parkways, where 10 to 14 inches of snow are forecast. Farther south, a mix of snow and ice could lead to power outages and create dangerous travel conditions.

Other states that will also experience snow and are hit with a winter storm warning are as follows:

Tennessee

Mississippi

Michigan

Virginia

Louisiana

New York