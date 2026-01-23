Minneapolis Public Schools close today as extreme cold grips Minnesota: Full list
Extreme cold has led to the closure of Minneapolis Public Schools and many districts in Minnesota, shifting to remote learning as temperatures drop.
Minneapolis Public Schools are closed today, 23rd Jan, as extreme cold continues to sweep across Minnesota. This has led many districts to cancel in‑person classes or shift to remote learning amid dangerously low temperatures and wind chills, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.
An extreme cold warning is in effect for much of the state, with forecasters warning that morning air temperatures may reach as low as 19 degrees below zero, and wind chill values could dip to around 40 below zero, particularly in the Twin Cities area.
Daytime highs are expected to remain well below zero.
While Minneapolis had already scheduled Friday as a non‑school day on its 2026 calendar for record‑keeping and professional development, the bitter cold has amplified closures and e‑learning plans across the region, per mpschools.org.
Schools closed on Jan 23
The following districts are closed with no in‑person classes today, according to Bring Me The News:
Blue Earth Area Schools
Brainerd Public Schools
Buffalo‑Hanover‑Montrose Schools
Burnsville‑Eagan‑Savage
Chisago Lakes Schools
Clearbrook‑Gonvick Schools
Eastern Carver County Schools
Edina Schools
Forest Lake Schools
Glencoe‑Silver Lake Schools
Goodhue Public Schools
Hastings Public Schools
Hinckley‑Finlayson Schools
ISD 287
Inver Grove Heights Schools
Janesville‑Waldorf‑Pemberton
Kimball Public Schools
Martin County West
McGregor ISD 4
Mounds View Public Schools
New Prague Schools
North Branch ISD 138
North St. Paul‑Maplewood‑Oakdale
Onamia Public Schools
Orono ISD 278
Pequot Lakes Schools
Pillager Schools
Red Lake Schools
Richfield Public Schools
Roseville Area Schools
Sartell‑St. Stephens (K-8)
Sauk Rapids‑Rice
Spring Lake Park Schools
St. Francis Area Schools
St. Louis Park Schools
St. Michael‑Albertville Schools
St. Paul Public Schools
Stillwater Area Schools
Tri‑City United Schools
West St. Paul‑Mendota Heights‑Eagan
Westonka Schools
White Bear Lake Schools.
Districts moving to e‑learning
Several districts have opted for e‑learning or flexible learning days instead of in‑person classes to limit travel in hazardous conditions:
Aitkin Public Schools
Annandale Public Schools
Battle Lake Schools
Becker Public Schools
Belle Plaine Schools
Bemidji Area Schools
Big Lake Schools
Blackduck Public Schools
Bloomington Schools
BOLD Public Schools
Cambridge‑Isanti Schools
Cannon Falls Schools
Central Public Schools
Clear Lake Schools
Delano Public Schools
Farmington Public Schools (flex learning day)
GFW Public Schools
Granada‑Huntley‑East Chain
Holdingford Schools
Hutchinson Public Schools
Jordan Public Schools (flex learning day)
Laporte Public School
Litchfield Public Schools
Medford Public School (flex learning day)
Montevideo Public Schools
Monticello Schools
Morris Area Schools
Nevis Public School
New London‑Spicer
New York Mills Schools
Northeast Metro 916
Park Rapids Public Schools
Parkers Prairie Schools
Paynesville Schools
Pelican Rapids Schools
Princeton Schools
ROCORI Schools
Sartell‑St. Stephens (9-12)
Sleepy Eye Public Schools
St. Clair School
St. Cloud Area Schools
Staples‑Motley
Swanville Schools
Wabasha‑Kellogg Schools
