Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Minneapolis Public Schools close today as extreme cold grips Minnesota: Full list

    Extreme cold has led to the closure of Minneapolis Public Schools and many districts in Minnesota, shifting to remote learning as temperatures drop.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 1:53 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Minneapolis Public Schools are closed today, 23rd Jan, as extreme cold continues to sweep across Minnesota. This has led many districts to cancel in‑person classes or shift to remote learning amid dangerously low temperatures and wind chills, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

    Friday was already a non‑school day in Minneapolis, but the extreme cold led to additional closures.” (Unsplash/ Representational )
    Friday was already a non‑school day in Minneapolis, but the extreme cold led to additional closures.” (Unsplash/ Representational )

    An extreme cold warning is in effect for much of the state, with forecasters warning that morning air temperatures may reach as low as 19 degrees below zero, and wind chill values could dip to around 40 below zero, particularly in the Twin Cities area.

    Also Read: Winter Storm this weekend: Full list of states affected by severe weather - Texas to Carolinas

    Daytime highs are expected to remain well below zero.

    While Minneapolis had already scheduled Friday as a non‑school day on its 2026 calendar for record‑keeping and professional development, the bitter cold has amplified closures and e‑learning plans across the region, per mpschools.org.

    Schools closed on Jan 23

    The following districts are closed with no in‑person classes today, according to Bring Me The News:

    Blue Earth Area Schools

    Brainerd Public Schools

    Buffalo‑Hanover‑Montrose Schools

    Burnsville‑Eagan‑Savage

    Chisago Lakes Schools

    Clearbrook‑Gonvick Schools

    Eastern Carver County Schools

    Edina Schools

    Forest Lake Schools

    Glencoe‑Silver Lake Schools

    Goodhue Public Schools

    Hastings Public Schools

    Hinckley‑Finlayson Schools

    ISD 287

    Inver Grove Heights Schools

    Janesville‑Waldorf‑Pemberton

    Kimball Public Schools

    Martin County West

    McGregor ISD 4

    Mounds View Public Schools

    New Prague Schools

    North Branch ISD 138

    North St. Paul‑Maplewood‑Oakdale

    Onamia Public Schools

    Orono ISD 278

    Pequot Lakes Schools

    Pillager Schools

    Red Lake Schools

    Richfield Public Schools

    Roseville Area Schools

    Sartell‑St. Stephens (K-8)

    Sauk Rapids‑Rice

    Spring Lake Park Schools

    St. Francis Area Schools

    St. Louis Park Schools

    St. Michael‑Albertville Schools

    St. Paul Public Schools

    Stillwater Area Schools

    Tri‑City United Schools

    West St. Paul‑Mendota Heights‑Eagan

    Westonka Schools

    White Bear Lake Schools.

    Also Read: Snow, sleet, ice: US braces for crippling winter storm; emergency declared in many states

    Districts moving to e‑learning

    Several districts have opted for e‑learning or flexible learning days instead of in‑person classes to limit travel in hazardous conditions:

    Aitkin Public Schools

    Annandale Public Schools

    Battle Lake Schools

    Becker Public Schools

    Belle Plaine Schools

    Bemidji Area Schools

    Big Lake Schools

    Blackduck Public Schools

    Bloomington Schools

    BOLD Public Schools

    Cambridge‑Isanti Schools

    Cannon Falls Schools

    Central Public Schools

    Clear Lake Schools

    Delano Public Schools

    Farmington Public Schools (flex learning day)

    GFW Public Schools

    Granada‑Huntley‑East Chain

    Holdingford Schools

    Hutchinson Public Schools

    Jordan Public Schools (flex learning day)

    Laporte Public School

    Litchfield Public Schools

    Medford Public School (flex learning day)

    Montevideo Public Schools

    Monticello Schools

    Morris Area Schools

    Nevis Public School

    New London‑Spicer

    New York Mills Schools

    Northeast Metro 916

    Park Rapids Public Schools

    Parkers Prairie Schools

    Paynesville Schools

    Pelican Rapids Schools

    Princeton Schools

    ROCORI Schools

    Sartell‑St. Stephens (9-12)

    Sleepy Eye Public Schools

    St. Clair School

    St. Cloud Area Schools

    Staples‑Motley

    Swanville Schools

    Wabasha‑Kellogg Schools

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times. She covers all US-related developments, including politics, crime, sports, and infotainment. Her prior experience as an editor focusing on geopolitics has also shaped her growing interest in international issues. Exploring cultures, conversations, travel, and photography is where Prakriti finds her sense of life and storytelling.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Minneapolis Public Schools Close Today As Extreme Cold Grips Minnesota: Full List
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes