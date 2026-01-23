Minneapolis Public Schools close today as extreme cold grips Minnesota: Full list

Minneapolis Public Schools are closed today, 23rd Jan, as extreme cold continues to sweep across Minnesota. This has led many districts to cancel in‑person classes or shift to remote learning amid dangerously low temperatures and wind chills, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul. Friday was already a non‑school day in Minneapolis, but the extreme cold led to additional closures.” (Unsplash/ Representational )

An extreme cold warning is in effect for much of the state, with forecasters warning that morning air temperatures may reach as low as 19 degrees below zero, and wind chill values could dip to around 40 below zero, particularly in the Twin Cities area.

Daytime highs are expected to remain well below zero.

While Minneapolis had already scheduled Friday as a non‑school day on its 2026 calendar for record‑keeping and professional development, the bitter cold has amplified closures and e‑learning plans across the region, per mpschools.org.

Schools closed on Jan 23 The following districts are closed with no in‑person classes today, according to Bring Me The News:

Blue Earth Area Schools

Brainerd Public Schools

Buffalo‑Hanover‑Montrose Schools

Burnsville‑Eagan‑Savage

Chisago Lakes Schools

Clearbrook‑Gonvick Schools

Eastern Carver County Schools

Edina Schools

Forest Lake Schools

Glencoe‑Silver Lake Schools

Goodhue Public Schools

Hastings Public Schools

Hinckley‑Finlayson Schools

ISD 287

Inver Grove Heights Schools

Janesville‑Waldorf‑Pemberton

Kimball Public Schools

Martin County West

McGregor ISD 4

Mounds View Public Schools

New Prague Schools

North Branch ISD 138

North St. Paul‑Maplewood‑Oakdale

Onamia Public Schools

Orono ISD 278

Pequot Lakes Schools

Pillager Schools

Red Lake Schools

Richfield Public Schools

Roseville Area Schools

Sartell‑St. Stephens (K-8)

Sauk Rapids‑Rice

Spring Lake Park Schools

St. Francis Area Schools

St. Louis Park Schools

St. Michael‑Albertville Schools

St. Paul Public Schools

Stillwater Area Schools

Tri‑City United Schools

West St. Paul‑Mendota Heights‑Eagan

Westonka Schools

White Bear Lake Schools.

Districts moving to e‑learning Several districts have opted for e‑learning or flexible learning days instead of in‑person classes to limit travel in hazardous conditions:

Aitkin Public Schools

Annandale Public Schools

Battle Lake Schools

Becker Public Schools

Belle Plaine Schools

Bemidji Area Schools

Big Lake Schools

Blackduck Public Schools

Bloomington Schools

BOLD Public Schools

Cambridge‑Isanti Schools

Cannon Falls Schools

Central Public Schools

Clear Lake Schools

Delano Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools (flex learning day)

GFW Public Schools

Granada‑Huntley‑East Chain

Holdingford Schools

Hutchinson Public Schools

Jordan Public Schools (flex learning day)

Laporte Public School

Litchfield Public Schools

Medford Public School (flex learning day)

Montevideo Public Schools

Monticello Schools

Morris Area Schools

Nevis Public School

New London‑Spicer

New York Mills Schools

Northeast Metro 916

Park Rapids Public Schools

Parkers Prairie Schools

Paynesville Schools

Pelican Rapids Schools

Princeton Schools

ROCORI Schools

Sartell‑St. Stephens (9-12)

Sleepy Eye Public Schools

St. Clair School

St. Cloud Area Schools

Staples‑Motley

Swanville Schools

Wabasha‑Kellogg Schools