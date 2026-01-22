State of emergency declared by several US states ahead of winter storm

A state of emergency was declared in several states as a major winter storm took shape. It is threatening to blanket large swaths of the country with heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions. Forecasts show the system could affect more than 200 million people in roughly 30 states from Friday through Sunday, with some areas facing snowfall totals exceeding a foot. Meteorologists warn conditions may worsen in the days ahead, as reported by the Daily Mail. Multiple states have declared a state of emergency as a major winter storm threatens heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

As the blizzard moves in, temperatures are forecast to drop sharply, falling up to 30 degrees below seasonal averages in parts of the Dakotas and Michigan. The Weather Channel reports wind chills could sink to between 35 and 50 degrees below zero in some areas. The National Weather Service warned that “nearly everyone east of the Rockies” is expected to experience some impact from snow, ice, or bitter cold from Friday into early next week.

State of emergency declared in the following states A state of emergency has been declared in multiple states as officials prepare for the storm's impact. South Carolina has activated emergency measures to mobilize resources, coordinate response efforts, and deploy the National Guard on standby, while in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott moves on Tuesday to activate state emergency response resources.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein also declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as conditions are expected to deteriorate. He told the residents, “A winter storm is approaching and now is the time to prepare." He urged the residents to “Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out” and encouraged them to “stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary, so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Maryland Governor Wes Moore issued a similar call for caution as he declared a “State of Preparedness,” a move aimed at strengthening the state's response capabilities and enhancing coordination among agencies ahead of potential storm impacts. He said, “The safety and security of our residents is our top priority.” He added, “Please remain vigilant, listen to authorities, use common sense and complete emergency preparations as soon as possible.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp urged residents to begin preparing ahead of the storm. He used social media to advise people to"take this time to secure food, fill up on gas and ensure you're prepared for any potential loss of power."

Forecasters say a surge of arctic air is pushing south from Canada into the central and southeastern United States is expected to collide with the developing storm. This raised concerns about a potentially severe winter outbreak.

As the system draws moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico, the combination of frigid temperatures and abundant moisture is likely to generate widespread snow, sleet, and ice with impacts that could persist into next week, according to The New York Times.