Snow, sleet, ice: US braces for crippling winter storm; emergency declared in many states

Several parts of the US are preparing for a massive winter storm as the National Weather Service has issued warning of snow and strong winds that are likely to sweep across large areas over the weekend. The extreme weather could cause catastrophic damage and power outages as bitterly cold weather is moving toward the eastern two-thirds of the US. A motorist travels on a road that has been treated with salt brine Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the state over the weekend. (AP)

The massive storm system is expected to bring a crippling ice storm from Texas through parts of the South, around a foot (30 centimeters) of snow from Oklahoma through Washington, D.C.; New York and Boston, AP reported. Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota are also preparing to face bitterly cold air that could drop wind chills to mius-50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-46 Celsius).

The extreme weather is expected to impact about 140 million people.

Winter storm forecast The storm is likely to begin on Friday from New Mexico and Texas from where it will move east into the Deep South before heading up the coast and thumping New England with snow, per the report.

Freezing temperatures are expected all the way to Florida and lows in the North and Midwest will get about as cold as possible, even down to minus 25 or 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 32 to minus 34 degrees Celsius), according to weather forecasts.

Emergency declared Georgia Gov Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency as he acknowledging Thursday morning some forecasts have disastrous levels of wintery weather in Atlanta.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger also asked the residents to prepare for days without power or the ability to get out of their neighborhoods. “If someone needs to call police, having a health emergency needs to call first responders, please do so and ensure the safety of your friends, neighbors and family. And, stay warm," Spanberger said.