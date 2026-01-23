Winter Storm this weekend: Full list of states affected by severe weather - Texas to Carolinas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm alert through multiple states and cities, including bad weather in Raleigh, Cincinnati, Charlotte, New York City , Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

In addition to causing extensive hazardous travel, this storm's catastrophic South ice storm may result in long-lasting power disruptions and tree collapse, the Weather Channel reported.

A powerful winter storm moves across the United States this weekend. Residents in Texas, Oklahoma, the Carolinas and the Northeast are urged to prepare for snow, ice, sleet and extremely low temperatures.

Winter Storm forecast and affected states Texas and Southern Plains The storm will first impact parts of northern and eastern Texas beginning late Friday, January 23 and continuing into Saturday.

Multiple weather forecasts, including NWS, are calling for freezing rain, sleet, snow and subzero wind chills in areas such as Houston and the Gulf Coast suburbs. A severe ice storm is predicted to occur from Midland, Texas, through Dallas, and into Little Rock during the storm's worst hours on Saturday morning and is expected tolast until Monday.

Authorities in Texas have already mobilized emergency response resources in anticipation of the winter storm. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement earlier this week, “The State of Texas is acting to ensure Texans have the resources they need before severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas.”

The Carolinas Across the Carolinas, winter storm watches are in effect for many counties. In cities like Charlotte and Raleigh, the weather forecast says there will be accumulating snow and ice from Friday through Monday.

According to Fox Weather, the weather in North Carolina and South Carolina is capable of causing numerous power outages.

South Carolina implemented its Emergency Operations Plan, which enables the state National Guard to mobilize personnel and prepare equipment, as well as state agencies to swiftly mobilize resources.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein stated that the state's emergency response team is already putting resources in place to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Oklahoma, Kansas and the Midwest A region from the Texas Panhandle northward into Kansas and Missouri is predicted to be covered in snow, with the heaviest snowfall predicted between Interstates 70 and 40, as per Fox Weather.

Through Sunday, a broad region of 5 to 8 inches of snow is predicted for central Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, including the metro areas of Wichita, Kansas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Kansas City, Missouri; flakes may even reach Chicago.