Arctic air spreads across the US: Which states face a Polar Vortex threat? Full list

A polar vortex disruption is forecast to bring prolonged Arctic air and frigid conditions across central and eastern parts of the U.S. through January 2026. Severe winter chill is expected to plunge central and eastern states into below average temperatures as the polar vortex threat looms. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The National Weather Service predicted that on Saturday, temperatures would drop below 10 degrees Fahrenheit (-12 C) in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, reach the teens in the central Plains and Midwest, and approach 30 degrees in some areas of the South before the front moves into the East Coast and the Southeast on Monday.

What are the states and areas that are affected? Northern Plains and Great Lakes According to Pogodnik, states like North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan are at the center of the outbreak, with daily highs barely escaping the teens and regular lows of −10° to −25°F (−23° to −32°C).

Minneapolis, Fargo, Duluth, Green Bay, Chicago, and other major metro areas should be ready for extended periods of below-freezing temperatures, increased energy use, and increased strain on their infrastructure.

As the Arctic plume moves eastward toward New England, Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will get colder.

Southern Plains According to Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, Americans as far south as the Southern Plains should anticipate sub-zero wind chills starting Sunday night.

Other weather monitoring services indicate that parts of the Southeast U.S., which include Atlanta and Nashville, might see below-average temperatures. It might reach into the 30s and even lower at night.

Some forecasts also suggest that Northern Florida may see temperatures reaching the 20s.

Another storm that will begin Monday night in parts of Texas and might extend as far south as the Gulf Coast could also bring snow and ice to southern states, according to Taylor.