Polar Vortex forecast: NFL Bears v Rams weather report; New York, Boston, Minneapolis among cities to feel the chill

A major polar vortex is about to hit the US and people across the country might face frigid temperatures for weeks, with even a chance of snowfall in Florida. Fox Weather reported an estimated 170 million people are likely to be impacted by this weather phenomenon. The polar vortex is expected to mark a cold end to January. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A polar vortex is a broad region of low pressure and frigid air that surrounds the earth's poles, as per the National Weather Service (NWS). While it is a year-round feature, it weakens in summer and strengthens in winters. When a strong polar vortex weakens by the North Pole, cold air seeps into the US. However, this time, vortex is stretching, which will allow the cold air to flow for longer and cover a larger area, as per Fox Weather.

Here are the list of major cities that could be impacted by this polar vortex.

Cities that could feel the chill due to polar vortex Repeated bursts of cold air are expected in the Midwest and Northeast, as per Newsweek. Thus cities like Chicago and New York could see temperatures fluctuating from normal to as far as 10-20 degrees below typical levels seen in late January.

The colder patterns are expected to strengthen along central and eastern US in heading into next month. A map shared with Newsweek by AccuWeather showed that states that could feel the impact of this frigid air include Minnesota, the Dakotas and New England right down to northern Florida.

Also Read | India among countries worst hit by extreme weather events, made up 10% of global deaths Among the cities that could be impacted are Fargo, Minneapolis, Des Moines, St Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, New York, and Boston.

“The Arctic blast that will send the chilly conditions all the way down to Florida stems from far northern Canada,” a meteorologist told Newsweek, adding, “A stretching and displacement of the Polar Vortex is to blame for the intrusion of the cold, resulting in temperatures some 15-30 degrees below average extending well into the Southeast.”

Snow in Florida? What to know about polar vortex timeline The cold air is already dipping southward and below average temperatures could be expected as early as January 16, as per the NWS' Weather Prediction Center (WPC). High temperatures in parts of the Northern and Central Plains and the Upper Midwest are expected to be in the teens and single digits on January 17. This is about 20-30 degrees below average.

By January 18, the frigid air will stretch into the Midwest and East Coast, as per experts.

The cold temperatures could dip as far as Florida and there is a chance of snow in parts of the panhandle, as well as in Georgia and South Carolina as per NBC affiliate WESH's meteorologist. “It takes a lot to happen for snow to accumulate in Florida, but it looks like this system may be able to do so,” a Fox affiliated meteorologist noted. In the event that it does snow in Florida, this will be the second year in a row for the Sunshine State.

The polar vortex will be active in the US for the next 10-14 days, meaning January will end on a cold note.

Bears v Rams weather report As per Fox Weather, wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit are expected on Sunday, in both Minneapolis and Chicago. The Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Windy City in NFL's AFC Divisional Round.

AccuWeather has an evening forecast with projected low temperature of two degrees with a real feel of minus-23, and flurries might be on the cards. Many are saying the game is expected to be among the coldest in NFL history. It has already begun to snow in Chicago and visuals have emerged.