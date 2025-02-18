What is Polar Vortex, weather phenomenon that triggered ‘life-threatening’ cold in parts of US?

Meteorologists have reported said that the US is set to witness its tenth and also the coldest polar vortex this season.(AP)

Several regions in the United States have been hit by extremely cold weather a week after 12 people died due to storms and flooding in the eastern US.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared that deaths in the state due to extreme weather have risen to 12 now. “I’ve got more tough news. The death toll in Kentucky has now risen to 12. We must remember, this isn’t just a number — these are Kentuckians who will be missed by their families and loved ones. Please pray for our commonwealth and our neighbors who have lost people they love,” he wrote in a post on X.

His post comes as an update after other posts confirming the number of people who have died in the state due to extremely strong winds and flooding, reported AP.

The National Weather Service has warned of “life-threatening” cold to hit the central part of the US and persist for the week. The prediction came after parts of North Dakota experienced wind chills as cold as minus 51 degrees Celsius and minus 46 degrees Celsius in some areas of Montana on Monday, the report said.

The harsh weather conditions that have hit the US and may continue to do so for the week are linked to a weather phenomenon called the polar vortex.

What is the polar vortex?

According to the NCW, the polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles. While it “always” exists near the poles, it weakens in summer and strengthens in winter.

The term "vortex" refers to the counterclockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream, due to which parts of the US feel the surge in the cold weather.

When the arctic air moves towards the earth’s surface and causes extremely chilly weather in the US, it is sometimes linked to the polar vortex. However, the expansion of the polar vortex is not limited to the US as parts of Europe and Asia also come into its grip and experience extremely cold weather.

10th and coldest polar vortex in the US

Meteorologists say that the US is set to witness its tenth and also the coldest polar vortex this season, reported AP. In many parts of the US, the cold weather and low temperatures could break records, said an NWS meteorologist.

“From Tuesday through Friday, numerous daily records are likely to be broken across the plains with some locations experiencing their coldest temperatures on record for so late in the season. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely to reach as far south as the Gulf coast,” said NWS.

Winds as cold as minus 30 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit are expected to hit parts of the plains of the US, chilling enough to cause frostbite within minutes. Along with this, moderate to heavy snow is predicted on Tuesday for parts of Missouri with up to a foot of snow that could hamper daily life in the region. The heavy snow will move into southeastern Virginia, southern Delmarva, and northeastern North Carolina on Wednesday which could also lead to power outages in some regions.