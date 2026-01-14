Fire at Dallas Love Field Airport? Emergency evacuation underway, videos surface

An emergency evacuation is currently underway at Dallas Love Field Airport after a fire alarm was activated. Videos circulating on social media show passengers being evacuated from the terminal. At this time, it is unclear whether there is an active fire at the airport.

In a post on X, airport officials confirmed the situation, saying, "Dallas Fire Rescue is responding to a fire alarm at DAL. For your safety, please follow the airport staff's instructions. We will provide updates as they become available from DFR. Thank you for your understanding."