Mount Pleasant shooting: Shots fired near Planet Fitness in East Huntingdon Township, PA; suspect in custody

At least one person was injured in a shooting near a Planet Fitness in Mount Pleasant, East Huntingdon Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, according to Ed DiOrio, a local reporter with WTAE-TV Pittsburgh. The suspect is now in police custody. Shooting near Planet Fitness in Mount Pleasant. (UnSplash)

What we know so far The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the parking lot near the gym. The suspect initially fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody by police.

"The suspect in this shooting near the Planet Fitness is in police custody. The victim is expected to survive," DiOrio said in an update on Facebook.

Police told DiOrio there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the victim and suspect were known to each other, indicating the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Videos from the scene showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape surrounding the parking lot. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement.