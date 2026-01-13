Shooting near Temple University: Shots fired close to Chipotle on Montgomery Ave, Philadelphia

"Shooting reported at N 12th St and W Montgomery Ave. Continue to avoid the area. Police are on scene," the alert stated.

Temple University issued a TU Alert urging students and staff to avoid the area as authorities investigated the shooting.

UPDATE : A child was found shot and killed inside a Chipotle bathroom near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia on Monday, CBS News reported. The incident occurred at the restaurant on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Avenue, close to the university's Student Center.

According to posts shared on the Philly Crime Update page on X, the victim was an 11‑year‑old boy, though police have not yet confirmed details about the victim's identity or the circumstances of the shooting.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene as authorities continue their investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting was reported near the Chipotle restaurant on Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia, close to the Temple University campus, according to Fox 29.

The Philly Crime Update alert page on X reported that one person was found shot dead just across the street from the Temple University Police headquarters. The victim is believed to be an 11-year-old boy.

In an initial post, the alert page stated, "An 11 yr old boy has been shot and killed on the 1100 Block of W Montgomery Ave, allegedly right outside the Temple University Police Headquarters Building."

In a later update, the page added, "Getting info that the shooting occurred inside of or just outside of the Chipotle located on the corner of 11th and Montgomery Ave, just across the street from Temple University Police HQ building."

Police have not yet confirmed details regarding the victim.