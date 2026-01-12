Why did Zara Larsson call out ICE? It's not just about Renee Nicole Good shooting

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson ignited fresh controversy this weekend after taking to Instagram to vehemently condemn US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She declared her solidarity with immigrants, trans people, socialism, and even “criminals” in a fiery social media post that is drawing attention, nationwide outcry over the fatal shooting of Minnesota resident Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. Swedish singer Zara Larsson sparked controversy by denouncing ICE on Instagram, expressing support for immigrants. REUTERS/Marco Bello (REUTERS)

Zara Larsson says she ‘hates ICE’, explains why In her Instagram story, Larsson wrote, “Idk about yall but I'd rather have someone smoking crack on my couch than a f**king ICE agent ewwwwwwwww. They're criminals too. Killing, kidnapping, violent, hateful ones.”

In another one, the singer said that she “loves" everyone from 'immigrants, criminals, trans people, abortions, queers, slutty women, contraception, welfare and socialism" as reported by Daily Mail. She bluntly added, “I f**king hate ICE.”

The Lush Life singer explained that her support for “criminals” stemmed from her desire to see her boyfriend, Swedish dancer Lamin Holmén. In a separate post, she wrote, “aahhhh criminals?!?!?!? Girl YES, heavy on that s***.” She explained, “The reason why my sweet, loving, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, generous, talented, thoughtful man can't come to the US - AT ALL - to visit me ever since we got together almost six years ago is because he has a criminal record. Guess for what! Weed!”

Larsson continued, “We spend months and months apart because of a little spliff over six years ago.” She went on to question “what went wrong” with ICE agents in the aftermath of Jonathan Ross' shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

She further wondered, “Is it toxic masculinity? A frail ego, a fear of people and low IQ all mixed up, like a disgusting cocktail? Red pill podcasts? Sprinkled with some absence of love from their parents in childhood? Seriously, what happened in their heads that lead those men (mind you!! I have yet to see a female agent!!!) down this path?”

Larsson also complained that ICE agents have been “groomed by white supremacy and toxic masculinity.”

