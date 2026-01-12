Hollywood actors wear pins against ICE at 2026 Golden Globes; here’s how the pins reached them in the first place

These pins, bearing the slogans “Ice Out” and “Be Good”, were worn in memory of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother who was tragically shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis earlier this week. The subtle but unmistakable protest introduced a sharp political angle to a ceremony that had been relatively apolitical in recent years.

The red carpet is usually a sea of diamonds and designer labels, but at the 83rd Golden Globes, a small, black-and-white accessory became the night's most talked-about detail. Amid the glamour, a powerful message of solidarity and protest emerged as several stars chose to wear statement pins.

The pins were spotted on some of the evening’s biggest names, both on the red carpet and during the ceremony's most pivotal moments. Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, and Natasha Lyonne were among the first to debut the pins during their red-carpet arrivals, ensuring the message was captured by photographers worldwide. Ariana Grande was also seen donning the “Be Good” pin once inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom. Furthermore, actor Jean Smart also wore the pin prominently on her dress as she accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for Hacks .

Who is ICE, and why are Hollywood celebrities wearing this pin? US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security. Formed in 2003 following the 9/11 attacks, its primary mission is to enforce US immigration laws and investigate cross-border criminal activity. Today, ICE is the lead agency responsible for the US government's deportation initiatives.

This activation, of the actors wearing pins against the agency, follows the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026. Good was reportedly returning from dropping her son off at school when she was confronted by immigration officers. As she attempted to drive away, one of the agents fired three rounds through her windshield, fatally striking her, according to footage shared on social media.

This incident, along with the recent expansion of ICE’s deportation operations, has sparked nationwide protests. By wearing these pins, Hollywood celebrities used their global platform to demand accountability and justice for not only Renee, but also all immigrants in the United States.

How did the pins reach the party? The campaign wasn't the result of a major Hollywood PR firm, but rather a grassroots effort that started with a late-night text. Organisers Nelini Stamp (Working Families Power) and Jess Morales Rocketto (Latino advocacy group Maremoto) reached out to their networks to bring the issue to the world stage.

“We need every part of civil society, society to speak up,” said Nelini Stamp. “We need our artists. We need our entertainers. We need the folks who reflect society.” She further said, “There is a longstanding tradition of people who create art taking a stand for justice in moments. We’re going to continue that tradition.”

The “Ice Out” pins reached the ceremony through a whisper campaign at pre-award parties. Allies distributed the pins to attendees in a remarkably low-tech way: by slipping them into purses and asking peers to show their support. “They put it in their purse and they’re like, ‘Hey would you wear this?’ It’s so grassroots,” Morales Rocketto said.

The organisers have pledged that this is only the beginning. They intend to carry the campaign throughout the entire awards season to ensure the names of those killed in recent enforcement operations are not forgotten by the public.