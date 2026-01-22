Minneapolis anti-ICE protesters ‘targeting’ K-9s? DHS' post sparks outrage as Netizens condemn ‘shameful’ act
The DHS shared a photo of note allegedly written on a K-9's feed chart by a kennel employee in Minneapolis, sparking outrage.
The Department of Homeland Security has alleged that anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis are “targeting” the US Customs and Border Protection’s dogs in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good’s death. Minneapolis is seeing numerous anti-ICE protests after the incident.
Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, a shooting that the Trump administration claimed was carried out in self-defense as she allegedly struck him with her vehicle.
The DHS shared a photo of a K-9 named Dina, alleging that an employee at the kennel she was staying wrote a note on her feed chart.
“THEY’RE EVEN GOING AFTER THE DOGS!” the DHS wrote.
“In Minneapolis, anti-ICE agitators are targeting our @CBP K-9s, including K-9 Dina, pictured here. At the kennel where K-9 Dina was staying, it was discovered that an employee had written "ICE OUT" on her feed chart,” the post added, sharing a photo of the note on the feed chart.
Netizens react
Netizens slammed the kennel and the employee who wrote the note in the comment section. “That employee will never have another job as long as they live. I just notified all of my animal rescue friends and we are legion,” one user wrote. “I hope the facility has fired the person responsible and black balled her from ever working with animals again,” wrote one user, while another said, “K-9 Dina deserves better! Hoping this is addressed swiftly.”
“That's beyond the line. Shameful,” one user wrote, while another said, “They need to identify this person and fire them.” One user wrote, “So now they don’t like dogs? Lock all these idiots up!” One user wrote, “This is terrible! What are they doing to these dogs when no one is watching? Can agents take these dogs home with them at night?”
