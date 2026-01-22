Minneapolis anti-ICE protesters ‘targeting’ K-9s? DHS' post sparks outrage as Netizens condemn ‘shameful’ act

The Department of Homeland Security has alleged that anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis are “targeting” the US Customs and Border Protection’s dogs in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good’s death. Minneapolis is seeing numerous anti-ICE protests after the incident. Minneapolis anti-ICE protesters ‘targeting’ K-9s? DHS' post sparks outrage (Unsplash - representational image)

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, a shooting that the Trump administration claimed was carried out in self-defense as she allegedly struck him with her vehicle.

The DHS shared a photo of a K-9 named Dina, alleging that an employee at the kennel she was staying wrote a note on her feed chart.

“THEY’RE EVEN GOING AFTER THE DOGS!” the DHS wrote.

“In Minneapolis, anti-ICE agitators are targeting our @CBP K-9s, including K-9 Dina, pictured here. At the kennel where K-9 Dina was staying, it was discovered that an employee had written "ICE OUT" on her feed chart,” the post added, sharing a photo of the note on the feed chart.