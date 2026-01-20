Who stormed Cities Church in Minneapolis? Monique Doty, Chauntyll Allen, Satara Strong-Allen emerge as leaders of group

The names of the people who organized a protest at the Cities Church in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Sunday, January 18, have been revealed. Monique Cullars Doty, Chauntyll Allen, Satara Strong-Allen have been identified as the co-organizers of the demonstration, which has been widely condemned. Graffiti reading "ICE kills" lines a building exterior, nearly two weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Evans (REUTERS)

The demonstrators sabotaged an ongoing service over online information that a pastor at the church has alleged ICE ties. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was part of the crowd and live-streamed the demonstration, is under fire for his actions.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a prominent activist and civil rights attorney, wrote in a Facebook post that the “mission” was co-organized from Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, and Racial Justice Network. Armstrong was also present at the church, according to kstp.com.

“Friends, Here is a clip of our demonstration this morning at Cities Church in St. Paul. David Easterwood is a Pastor at this church and the Acting Field Director for the ICE office in St. Paul. It's time for judgment to begin and it will begin in the House of God!!!” Armstrong wrote. “Thank you to all of the activists who showed up + independent journalists Georgia Fort, Don Lemon, DawokeFarmer2, Brixton Hughes. Special thanks to Monique Cullars Doty, Chauntyll Allen, Satara Strong-Allen for co-organizing this mission from Black Lives Matter Minnesota & Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, along with Racial Justice Network.”

While not much is known about Monique, Allen is a community organizer and St. Paul School Board member, according to her social media. Strong-Allen is the Executive Director at Love First Community Engagement, her social media shows.